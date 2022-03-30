ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

Shaping the internet in a community’s image

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 1 day ago

SALISBURY — Jeff Jarvis, a professor of journalism innovation at the City University of New York, told a Salisbury Forum audience that it is the job of internet users and media consumers to shape the internet as they see fit. Jarvis spoke to the forum Friday,...

