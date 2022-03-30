Attempted Home Invasion Robbers in Beverly Grove on the Loose

Photo: Getty Images

BEVERLY GROVE (CNS)- Two men who attempted a burglary in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles are on the loose today after they tried to rob a residence in the upscale neighborhood.

Officers responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. to the 8000 block of Burton Way regarding a shots fired call.

It was unclear if the shots fired came from the homeowner or the suspects, who escaped without taking any property.

There was no suspect information available.

ABC 7 reported police do not believe a similar home invasion in West Los Angeles on Tuesday evening was related to the Beverly Grove attempt.