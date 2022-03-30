Ex-USAA banker gets 5 years probation for drug trafficking, money laundering

The former banker pled guilty to trafficking drugs on the side. (Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

A former banker with USAA was sentenced to five years probation for trafficking drugs and money laundering. Here's what you need to know.

Ex-banker Juan Alberto DeLeon pled guilty to drug trafficking cocaine and money laundering charges on Tuesday, March 29, the Express-News reports . The 50-year-old admitted he used drug trafficking to fund his lavish lifestyle in August, but has been in jail since 2019.

DeLeon worked as a mid-level banker with USAA for 20 years, making about $100,000 annually, the Express-News reports.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery said DeLeon could serve the two and half years he has already spent in jail since 2019 and then spend five years on probation, which DeLeon chose.

