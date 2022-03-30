ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ex-USAA banker gets 5 years probation for drug trafficking, money laundering

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
 3 hours ago
The former banker pled guilty to trafficking drugs on the side.  (Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

A former banker with USAA was sentenced to five years probation for trafficking drugs and money laundering. Here's what you need to know.

Ex-banker Juan Alberto DeLeon pled guilty to drug trafficking cocaine and money laundering charges on Tuesday, March 29, the Express-News reports . The 50-year-old admitted he used drug trafficking to fund his lavish lifestyle in August, but has been in jail since 2019.

DeLeon worked as a mid-level banker with USAA for 20 years, making about $100,000 annually, the Express-News reports.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery said DeLeon could serve the two and half years he has already spent in jail since 2019 and then spend five years on probation, which DeLeon chose.

Barricades will limit access to St. Mary's Street

SAPD announced Tuesday that it will limit access to residential streets of the St. Mary's Strip this weekend for a parking and traffic study.

Family in fatal rollover near Boerne recovering

The family involved in a rollover crash on I-10 near Boerne that killed a child are still recovering in the hospital, officials said in an update.

Beloved Broadway deli has new owners

After the owners of 30 years sold a beloved Broadway staple, W.D. Deli has new owners.

H-E-B upgrading Hill Country location

A longtime New Braunfels H-E-B is set for some major renovations and upgrades, including the addition of a second story.

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

