A storm chaser caught something you may never see again — a pickup truck being tossed around like a toy by a tornado and then driving off after it’s righted. The now-viral video, shot Monday in Texas, shows a Chevrolet Silverado being spun by the storm, then once all four wheels are firmly planted on the ground, the driver drives off, leaving the storm behind, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO