ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Rucker, AL

Manhood Youth Development Foundation tours civil rights sites

By Gene Garvin
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IHb9_0euA9Zr400

The young men of Manhood Youth Development Foundation (MYDF) road tripped during their spring break.

This trip started off in Florida and passed through or visited Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. We traveled approximately 1,500 miles on this trip. What an awesome and informative trip. Their lives will not be the same due to the vast amount of knowledge they received and will be sharing with their peers.

The first stop on the trip was Fort Rucker, Alabama. At this military base the young men were able to interface with some of the warrant officers training to be helicopter pilots. They learned of some of the most potent helicopters in the skies, namely the Apache. They also learned basic procedures of conduct when on U.S. military bases.

After Fort Rucker, we departed for Montgomery, Alabama. Upon arrival at the Equal Justice Initiative's Legacy Museum, we toured the museum that depicts Black lives from enslavement to mass incarceration.

After lunch we departed for Memphis, Tennessee, where we toured the MLK Museum and the Loraine Hotel.

The next stop was in Birmingham, Alabama, where we visited the 16th Street Baptist Church where the lives of four African American Girls was claimed during a bombing of the church on Sept. 15, 1963.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Shuttlesworth Day to honor Birmingham civil rights leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham plans to honor its most prominent civil rights leader, the late Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, this coming week on the 100th anniversary of his birthday. Mayor Randall Woodfin will proclaim Friday as Fred Shuttlesworth Day to coincide with his March 18 birthday. The proclamation will...
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Memphis, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Rucker, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Mississippi State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
10NEWS

Civil rights activist celebrates 90th birthday in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones are celebrating a civil rights activist on her 90th birthday. Myra Payne Elliott gathered with her friends and family in Jonesboro to commemorate her special day. She enjoyed cake and company at the Red Lobster on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Elliot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Youth Development#Mydf#The Mlk Museum#Street Baptist Church#African
FMX 94.5

The Price To Visit Buffalo Springs Lake Has Reached Insane Levels

Excuse me if I missed this memo earlier, but it now costs what to go to the lake?. I can no longer say with a straight face that Buffalo Springs Lake gives you any real bang for your buck. I will also say that I personally think that the new fee schedule is as much about keeping some people out, instead of just keeping the place up (even though, the poor aren't the ones causing problems).
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Florida teen was turned away twice from rides before falling from plunge attraction

The family of a Florida teenager who died after falling from a 430 ft attraction say he was turned away from other rides because of his size. Speaking on Tuesday, a cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said he wanted to ride two rides at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, but was turned away on Friday.“‘They said I’m too big. I can’t ride,’“ his cousin Shay Johnson recalled after speaking with Tyre on the phone.She told Spectrum News 13 that although Tyre was turned away from two attractions at ICON Park, he was not turned away by the Orlando FreeFall.The attraction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy