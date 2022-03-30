ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Chester County High School Theatre presents Cinderella this weekend

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chester County High School Theater will present Cinderella the Musical April 1 – 4. Tickets can be purchased online at williamsauditorim.com or at the door. Production times are: 7 p.m. April 1 and 2; 2 p.m. April 3; and 7 p.m....

