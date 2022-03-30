ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Chester County Independent awards Big Game winner

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Casey of Casey’s Realtors presents Gary Anderson, an...

MyChesCo

C-PACE Accepting Applications in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program is active in Chester County and accepting applications for clean energy projects. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved C-PACE to help owners of commercial, industrial, nonprofit, and agricultural properties with energy and water conservation projects. This program will also allow Chester County commercial property owners to access long-term loans to pay for renewable energy systems, energy-efficient equipment, and fixtures that reduce water consumption.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

McKenna earns Chester County Bar Association award for service to public

WEST CHESTER — Gawthrop Greenwood attorney Patrick McKenna is being recognized by the Chester County Bar Association for his service to the public and legal profession. He was recently presented with the Bar Association’s Board of Directors’ Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in the legal profession and advancing the goals and principles of our constitutional form of government.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Walschburger appointed Chester County deputy county administrator

WEST CHESTER — Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline have appointed Erik Walschburger as deputy county administrator. He will support County Administrator Bobby Kagel in the supervision and direction of all county government programs and administrative operations. Walschburger comes to the commissioners’ office from the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

