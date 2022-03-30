Chester County Independent awards Big Game winner

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program is active in Chester County and accepting applications for clean energy projects. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved C-PACE to help owners of commercial, industrial, nonprofit, and agricultural properties with energy and water conservation projects. This program will also allow Chester County commercial property owners to access long-term loans to pay for renewable energy systems, energy-efficient equipment, and fixtures that reduce water consumption.
