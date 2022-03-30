Chester County Library Board to meet

Thurston County will reopen its board room to in-person meetings starting on Monday, but it will also stop livestreaming some meetings. The Board of County Commissioners decided on the policy during a Tuesday morning agenda setting meeting. All meetings have been livestreamed to the county's YouTube channel over the past...
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program is active in Chester County and accepting applications for clean energy projects. Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline approved C-PACE to help owners of commercial, industrial, nonprofit, and agricultural properties with energy and water conservation projects. This program will also allow Chester County commercial property owners to access long-term loans to pay for renewable energy systems, energy-efficient equipment, and fixtures that reduce water consumption.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday night to discuss several things as well as select a new superintendent. Earlier this month, candidates Erin Kane and Danny Winsor were interviewed by the board.
The board, ruled by a conservative majority, fired superintendent Corey Wise last month.
The board is also expected to discuss a mill bond and a lawsuit they face resulting from their decision to fire Wise, according to the agenda.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arborites Aidan Sova and Catherine Hadley want to serve the Tree Town community by empowering the Ann Arbor District Library. To do that, the two have announced their candidacies to join the library system’s Board of Trustees. “As a low-income youth, summertime could...
(TNS) — For Eau Claire County Supervisor Dane Zook, last week was the first time he met some of his colleagues in-person. "It's always nice to put a face to the name," said Zook, who was elected in April 2020. The board convened in-person last week for the first...
Chester County has a new person at the helm of its Climate Action Plan, Rachael Griffith, who moves up from her role as Senior Trails and Open Space Planner at the Chester County Planning Commission. In her new post, Griffith will assist county departments, municipalities, and other stakeholders to meet...
