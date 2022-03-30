Chester County Library Board to meet

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday night to discuss several things as well as select a new superintendent. Earlier this month, candidates Erin Kane and Danny Winsor were interviewed by the board. The board, ruled by a conservative majority, fired superintendent Corey Wise last month. The board is also expected to discuss a mill bond and a lawsuit they face resulting from their decision to fire Wise, according to the agenda.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO