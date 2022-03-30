ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Are Consumers Confused by BNPL?

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mHaO_0euA9TYi00
Data shows consumers have formed misconceptions about the way BNPL companies work. JustLife - stock.adobe.com

Despite having experienced rapid growth in popularity over the last several years, new data from a consumer survey finds that consumers might not fully understand how buy now, pay later services work.

Ahead of plans to launch its services in the U.S. later this spring, the survey was conducted by Zilch, the European-based BNPL company, to understand consumer sentiment around BNPL in the U.S. More than 2,000 respondents in the U.S. over the age of 18 with a minimum household income of $35,000 were surveyed in partnership with YouGov this month.

A key finding in the survey is general confusion over how BNPL companies operate and make money. In fact, 43 percent of consumers said they believe BNPL companies make money from the interest they charge consumers and 26 percent said they believe products sold through BNPL are marked up with BNPL providers collecting the difference. Another 21 percent reported they believe BNPL companies earn money through “secret, unadvertised fees” that are paid by the consumer. Meanwhile, 31 percent of respondents admitted they did not know how these companies made money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCVcy_0euA9TYi00

Overall, the findings point to a general skepticism and lack of trust in the payment option, an element that has been a major point in these companies’ messaging that strives to be a more transparent alternative for young consumers who have distrusted credit cards. When asked 25 percent of respondents said they do not trust or understand BNPL.

At the same time, there is a misunderstanding given a crucial point of differentiation for many BNPL providers, including Zilch, who do not charge interest — further distancing themselves from credit cards that have been the cause of debt and overall poor financial well-being for so many. Still, 20 percent of survey respondents said their credit card interest rates are lower than BNPL.

Philip Belamant, chief executive officer of Zilch, pointed out that “according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans paid $120 billion annually in credit card interest and fees between 2018 and 2020, equating to $1,000 each year per household.”

He added, “The fact that nearly half of consumers believe that all BNPL providers charge interest when they absolutely do not is not only concerning, but can be significantly detrimental to consumer health.”

To be considered, more than once in the survey consumers showed the high value they place on credit card points and cash back rewards. Nearly half of consumers surveyed indicated they would opt to use a credit card over BNPL because they like earning points or cash back rewards. And these incentives were shown to be important to consumers again when asked about hesitations around using BNPL where 25 percent of consumers again cited a lack of rewards points or cash back like credit cards.

While misconceptions about BNPL found in the survey included respondents from all generations, confusion was highest among older consumers. For example, 47 percent of respondents over the age of 55 said they believe that BNPL can charge extra fees, compared to only 25 percent of consumers ages 18 to 35.

Still, more than half of respondents (54.2 percent) said they have made the decision to use BNPL for a purchase that they would have otherwise paid for with a credit card.

When asked about loyalty to a particular BNPL provider, only 13.3 percent said they have a specific company that they always use. In comparison, 18.6 percent of respondents said they use “whatever option was available on a retailer’s website” when making a purchase.

Overall, while the survey showed some ongoing loyalty to credit card use, it also found respondents to be unhappy with current credit card options that have “interest rates that are too high (56 percent)” and annual fees (36 percent). As BNPL companies actively work to provide consumers with a more transparent alternative, the findings might indicate there is still an opportunity to win these shoppers by providing information on the difference.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

Comments / 0

WWD
WWD

22K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
WWD

Is This As Good As It Gets for the Consumer Economy?

Click here to read the full article. This could be it for one of the least likely bull runs in fashion.  While the early COVID-19 lockdowns hit the industry hard, forcing scores into bankruptcy, many companies took the opportunity to retool and come back stronger. Some, including DKNY parent G-III Apparel Group, posted their best year as the sector bounced back in 2021. And luxury in general has been going from strength to strength.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments But this could be...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

B2B Payments: 40% Are Made With Paper Checks

Many firms are hunting for solutions to help them optimize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) processes to meet their new digital needs, but that doesn’t mean that they want to completely abandon a familiar business-to-business (B2B) payment method: paper checks. In fact, some experts estimate that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

How the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set to shake up BNPL in 2022

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services offer customers accessibility and flexibility for payments, but unregulated services mean people can unintentionally put their financial health at risk. Some BNPL providers penalize consumers up to 25% of their purchase for repaying late. And a Credit Karma study showed 72% of consumers in the U.S. ended up with lower credit scores after using unregulated BNPL services.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Advocate Andy

A Warning to Consumers on Buy Now, Pay Later Products

20 Attorneys General express concerns about popular payment option. In response to an inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), 20 Attorneys General expressed concerns about the proliferation of buy now, pay later products such as AfterPay, Klarna, Sezzle, and others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Interest#Interest Rates#Consumer Sentiment#European#Bnpl Company#Bnpl Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: The #1 Department Store for Customer Satisfaction in America

Customers of department and discount stores are most satisfied with the convenience of retailers’ store hours and the quality of their mobile apps, according to the latest study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). In the ACSI's Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2021-2022, those attributes scored the highest...
RETAIL
ZDNet

How to protect your credit card

It's never been more important to learn how to secure your personal information. That includes your credit card and debit card numbers, social security numbers, mailing address, and more. This guide will help you protect your personal information, know if thieves are using your information, and learn how to recover...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Report: Banks Can Use Customer Trust Advantage to Take Leading Role in BNPL Market

Consumer interest in buy now, pay later (BNPL) options is growing at breakneck speed, creating a massive opportunity for market entrants to gain a foothold. Banks that respond to this consumer interest will be entering a market that already appeals to more than half of United States consumers, as 52% say they are interested in using BNPL options, according to recent PYMNTS research. Our data reveals that usage is also rising alongside interest: 65% of the consumers who use BNPL use it more often than they did one year ago.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Singapore industry group working on BNPL guidelines to mitigate consumer risks

New guidelines are being developed to safeguard consumer interests in Singapore where buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are seeing growing demand. These principles seek to prevent risks of "over-indebtedness) as more retailers offer such payment options via their online platforms. Targeted to be ready in the second half of...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Best US Bank credit card 2022: Which is right for you?

4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery. 2X points on streaming services. 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations. 1X point on all other eligible purchases. This card is a juggernaut of rewards for the avid diner. When you open the card and...
CREDITS & LOANS
BBC

Influencers in Australia risk jail for breaking finance tips rules

Influencers in Australia face up to five years in jail if they break laws on financial advice, a new information sheet warns. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) says they may need a licence to give such advice. A 2021 ASIC survey suggested 33% of 18 to 21-year-olds follow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Union

Authenticity is Currency on Social Media

Mental Health Plays a Major Role in Hospitality — The world has gone through a lot in the pandemic. The hospitality industry has been affected tremendously. Chef Dave Critchley says the industry’s ability to bounce hinges upon the environment being an enjoyable one to be a part of.
HEALTH
pymnts

B2B BNPL Platform Playter Raises $1.7M

Playter, a U.K. growth platform that offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) invoicing to startups, has raised $1.7 million in seed funding. The London-based company announced the funding on its blog Tuesday (March 15), saying it would use the money to sustain its growth over the next few months. Playter says it has grown more than 1,000% in size and revenue in the past few months.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy