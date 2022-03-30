Truck driver extricated after hitting UTA bus, sending it over gas pump, into vacant motel

A couple was flung into the back of a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster, Utah police told news outlets. A man and woman were sleeping in a dumpster for warmth Thursday, March 10, when they were suddenly lifted into a garbage truck, the West Valley Police told ABC 4.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver who was killed after a crash that resulted in a concrete pump truck flipping onto a car has been identified. Officials said 48-year-old Guy Tannehill from Clearfield received fatal injuries from the crash, which happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. near 3300 South Midland Drive.
(KUTV) — A woman has died after falling up to 100 feet off of a cliff while hiking in Sevier County. Officials said Sevier County EMT’s and Search and Rescue received reports of a fallen hiker at around 1 p.m. Sunday. They said the hiker, 26-year-old Candice Thompson...
Police called for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Warren County say the woman was injured after the pickup truck she was driving rolled over. Hackettstown police were called a little after 2 p.m. Monday for a hurt woman lying in the southbound lane of Grand Avenue near Robins Court.
An onlooker called authorities after spotting a 2-year-old girl dangling out the window of a stopped vehicle with an unconscious man behind the wheel, Utah police say. The child also was seen trying to wake the driver in the incident Sunday, March 13, Ogden police told McClatchy News. Officers woke...
CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
An 11-year-old girl died after she tripped and fell under a school bus while running and trying to catch it, Colorado police said. The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, the Parachute Police Department said in a news release. The girl was apparently chasing after the bus...
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
A Washington man ice fishing on an Idaho lake fell through the surface and drowned, deputies said. Matthew Best, a 40-year-old from Spokane, planned to fish from the shore of Priest Lake in North Idaho on Feb. 19, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said. He was with a family member, and the two got separated.
An abandoned GoPro kickstarted a search for a mystery paddleboarder. The person was having a peaceful day at a Colorado state park. The skies were blue, and the water seemed peaceful, video from the GoPro showed. The paddleboarder still crashed, however, and went tumbling into the water. They weren’t seen...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
(KUTV) — Orem police said the man investigators arrested after he admitted to killing his girlfriend over the weekend has a violent history. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office sent 2News a past booking photo from 2020 in a case involving domestic violence. Police said 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang has been arrested five times in the past eight years, with two incidents being for domestic violence.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock restaurant was hit by a truck on Wednesday, leaving behind significant damage to the building according to a Facebook post. The Hubcab Burger Company on Cantrell Road, was hit by the truck after the driver veered off the road. According to Hubcab...
(KUTV) — A Texas teen will be receiving a new truck from Chevrolet after he was caught in a tornado that recently ripped through parts of the state. Video of teen Riley Leon was circulated widely around social media that showed his red Chevrolet Silverado flipping on its side and spinning in the powerful storm.
Comments / 0