ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This New Bulletproof Aston Martin Vantage Is Built for Real-Life International Spies

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytEL4_0euA9QuX00

Click here to read the full article.

James Bond has already shown the world that the Aston Martin DB5 is capable of taking a beating. Now one US company wants to prove the new Aston Martin Vantage is just as tough.

AddArmor by Quality Coachworks has just unveiled a new fully armored version of the high-performance grand tourer designed to appeal to the MI6 agent within us all. The aftermarket outfit, started by former law enforcement and Special Operations specialists, has also released fortified Cadillac crossovers and Mercedes-Benz vans .

The beefed-up Aston, which offers the “B4” level of protection, comes complete with bulletproof glass on the windshield and windows to stop rounds as strong as a .44 magnum, .357 magnum and 9mm parabellum. It also features an armored firewall crafted from the company’s composite materials and hefty, reinforced doors. To top it off, there is blast-resistant hardened steel on the roof and the fuel tank to protect the contents within.

Elsewhere, the Valhalla is equipped with run-flat tires to help with quick escapes in difficult situations and a tamper-proof covered exhaust to stop villains from putting anything in the pipes. The door handles also have an electric shock function to stave off those pesky henchmen.

Despite all the add-ons, the coupe is still relatively light. In fact, the protective gear only results in around 450 pounds of added weight. The suspension has been tweaked to compensate for the increased load.

Under the hood, the standard version of the latest Vantage sports a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The mill is good for 503 hp and 505 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough to get the fortified British ride to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, though the extra weight may impact the acceleration. Aston Martin also has a limited-run V-12 variant good for 690 horses, should your escapades require a little more grunt.

Sure, it may not have the gadgets and weaponry of 007’s beloved DB5, but there’s nothing stopping you from customizing the Vantage even further. We hear there’s a gent called Q that can help with that.

Prices for AddArmor ’s package start from $32,500.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmsV2_0euA9QuX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeOeI_0euA9QuX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CjTx_0euA9QuX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMzxG_0euA9QuX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IaNT_0euA9QuX00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Aston Martin Unveils Its Final Vantage V12 and It’s the Most Powerful One Yet

Click here to read the full article. Aston Martin is giving the V12 Vantage a goodbye to remember. The British marque unveiled the final version of its exclusive range-topping sports car on Wednesday. And, just as the automaker has teased for months now, it confirmed that the last iteration of the gas-fueled grand tourer will also be the most powerful. Any discussion about the final V12 Vantage can only begin one place: the engine bay. It’s there that you’ll find the car’s namesake twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, similar to that found in the DBS Superlegerra. There will be purists dismayed to learn that...
CARS
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Special-Edition G-Wagen Edition 550

Mercedes is introducing a new special-edition version of the G-wagen called the Edition 550. It comes in either red, grey, or white and has black bumpers and fender flares, along with a special badge. The interior has fancier leather and carbon-fiber trim. The G-wagen briefly exited Mercedes-Benz's lineup along with...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Martin Vantage#Singapore Airlines#Bulletproof#Vehicles#Special Operations#Mercedes Benz#Valhalla
MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
Reuters

Aston Martin launches 'swan song' V12 Vantage before going electric

GAYDON, England (Reuters) - Aston Martin on Wednesday launched the final fossil-fuel version of its limited-run powerful V12 Vantage sports car, with every vehicle already snapped up before the British luxury carmaker starts its gradual shift to an electric lineup. “This V12 Vantage is really a swan song,” Aston Martin...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Maserati’s 1,200 HP GranTurismo Folgore, the Marque’s First EV, Will Instantly Become Its Most Powerful Car

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...
CARS
Robb Report

Eric Clapton’s Rare Rolex Daytona Could Fetch up to $1.6 Million at Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. We all know Eric Clapton has good taste in guitars, but, apparently, he’s no slouch when it comes to picking a good watch, too. Case in point: This coveted Rolex christened the “Crazy Doc” that will go under the gavel at Phillips this May. The wristwatch in question was formerly part of the musician’s collection and will be the star lot of the upcoming Geneva watch auction on May 7 and 8. Billed as one of the most important Rolex Daytonas ever to be offered at auction, it is the only known yellow-gold Reference 6239...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

First Look: Maserati’s New Grecale Brings a Supercar Engine to an ‘Entry-Level’ Performance SUV

Click here to read the full article. While certain storied carmakers in Italy’s “Motor Valley” release increasingly limited-edition models, at times cresting seven figures, Maserati has, in recent years, gone more mainstream. Admittedly, its identity has a taken a few hits in the process, as lower price points and a high volume of inventory have diluted the perception of the brand. Now, with the relative safety net of automotive consortium Stellantis, the marque is trying to walk the proverbial high wire as it attempts to reclaim its once rarified stature with the introduction of its $210,000 MC20 supercar, while integrating elements...
CARS
Robb Report

Finland Just Seized 21 Luxury Yachts in Case They Belong to Russian Oligarchs

Click here to read the full article. Forget seizing one yacht—Finland has just detained an entire fleet. The Northern European nation, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, has taken legal custody of 21 luxury yachts while it investigates whether or not they belong to Russian oligarchs. The vessels are currently docked in winter storage and cannot be moved until officials ascertain if the owners are indeed billionaires sanctioned following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the head of Finnish Customs confirmed to Bloomberg on Wednesday. “They’re not boats an ordinary citizen would have, but they’re not 150 meters long either,” Sami Rakshit, head of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

‘Stan,’ the Record-Setting $32 Million Dinosaur Skeleton, Is Heading to a New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise in the...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Russia Seizes Millions of Dollars in Audemars Piguet Watches in Response to Swiss Sanctions

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Russia is countering Switzerland’s sanctions by targeting one of the country’s top watchmakers. Russia’s secret service has seized millions of dollars worth of luxurious Audemars Piguet timepieces in Moscow following the Swiss government’s implementation of economic sanctions against the country. Special agents from Russia’s FSB took the high-priced timepieces during a raid on a local AP boutique, as reported by Bloomberg. The haul was said to be worth in the ballpark of several million dollars. Russian officials said the watches were seized due to customs violations, but Swiss foreign affairs department officials believe...
EUROPE
Robb Report

Forget Ribeye. This NYC Steakhouse Turned Bone Marrow Into Its Most Craveable Dish.

Click here to read the full article. New York City steakhouses can typically be counted on to excel in delivering a few high-quality, albeit standard menu items—outside of the red meat headliner, that is. Iceberg wedges with thick slabs of bacon, creamed spinach, massive shrimp cocktails or perhaps some mashed potatoes with an ungodly amount of butter can be counted on to round out the experience at any number of the city’s established temples of beef. But even if they’re great, these dishes are merely supporting players to the restaurant’s star. Hawksmoor, a British steakhouse that opened in September 2021, has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
Robb Report

The Russian Crew Aboard a $700 Million Superyacht Possibly Linked to Vladimir Putin Have Abandoned Ship

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of widespread sanctions against Russia and the subsequent seizing of oligarchs’ assets, Russian crew members aboard a $700 million superyacht potentially linked to President Vladimir V. Putin have quit their jobs amid scrutiny of the luxurious 459-footer. The mysterious vessel in question, which goes by the name of Scheherazade, has sparked a wave of controversy over the past two weeks while dry docked in the port of Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany as officials struggle to identify the official owner. The Russian crew members, however, had been fixtures in the small...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
Robb Report

This Bonkers 228.3 Carat White Diamond, the Largest in Auction History, Could Fetch Up to $30 Million This Spring

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s is slated to have a blockbuster Spring with the upcoming sale of “The Rock,” the largest white diamond to ever be offered at auction. “I’ve been at Christie’s for 25 years and Christie’s has been around for 256 years and in all of this time, this is the largest white diamond that’s ever come up for sale at auction,” Rahul Kadakia told Robb Report. “That’s quite something. It’s really a unicorn.” The 228.31-carat stone, valued at an estimate of $20 million to $30 million, has only passed through three previous owners’ hands and...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage Debuts Today: Watch The Livestream Right Here

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage is returning to make the scream of its engine heard for the last time. This is a significant moment for the British brand and the Vantage as the V-12 will indeed be the final incarnation before its retirement. Thankfully, it won’t be a limited-run model.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy