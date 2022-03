HOPEWELL TWP. — If electronic waste is taking up space in your home, a local electronic recycling drive will be the perfect place to dispose of the unwanted devices. Hopewell Township has announced it will be hosting its first e-Waste Recycling Drive and Drop-Off of the year from 7:30 to 11 a.m. March 26. The township will gather devices and electronics that are no longer needed at the Hopewell Township Municipal Building and recycle them with JVS Environmental.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 16 DAYS AGO