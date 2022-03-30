‘Rally’ effort to again aid local non-profit groups

March 25, 2022 -- It has become standard operating procedure that when you renew or obtain your driver’s license, you’re given the chance to sign on as an organ donor. Statistically, just over 50% of drivers sign on that dotted line, helping put a dent in the list of more than 100,000 people awaiting organ transplantation at any given time. The process is strictly regulated by the federal government, and the parties involved follow a specific set of rules every step of the way.

