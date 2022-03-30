‘Rally’ effort to again aid local non-profit groups

The Jamestown-Warren Christian Women St. Patrick luncheon was held March 8 with guest speaker Tori Jordan of the Child Advocacy Center in Jamestown speaking on the center’s mission of healing, hope and justice for victims of child sexual abuse in Chautauqua County. The April Easter luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 12, at Praise Fellowship Church, Russell. Guest speaker will be Deborah Labesky, WGH diabetes and wellness educator, with the topic stress and wellness. Lunch of soup, salad, sandwiches and dessert will be provided for $5. Brown bag items are welcome for exchange. There are no dues or membership. Call Judy Crothers for a reservation by April 10 at (814) 723-7613. New guests are welcome.
