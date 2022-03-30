ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

‘Rally’ effort to again aid local non-profit groups

Warren Times Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to Rally Around some local non-profits. First Lutheran Church of Warren was looking to start its traditional road rally after a few years hiatus. “Pastor Jeff (Ewing) and I talked about it,” Gary Lester said. “We might as well make it a fund-raiser… a...

www.timesobserver.com

WTNH

Non-profit seeking volunteers to help senior citizens

(WTNH) – Using technology to better connect communities. A non-profit called ‘Ur Community Cares’ is looking for volunteers to help out senior citizens in Southington. The program currently serves more than 120 towns across the state and has over 1,000 registered users. The goal is to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of help with […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WEAU-TV 13

Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
NEW HOPE, MN
WebMD

Donating Bodies to Science Carries Risks and Benefits

March 25, 2022 -- It has become standard operating procedure that when you renew or obtain your driver’s license, you’re given the chance to sign on as an organ donor. Statistically, just over 50% of drivers sign on that dotted line, helping put a dent in the list of more than 100,000 people awaiting organ transplantation at any given time. The process is strictly regulated by the federal government, and the parties involved follow a specific set of rules every step of the way.
SuncoastPost

Impact100 SRQ Raises a Record-Shattering $663,000 for Local Non-Profit Organizations

Impact100 SRQ revealed that they had raised a record-breaking $663,00 in collective donations, which will fund six transformational grants of $110,500 each to be awarded to local non-profits this giving year. These women changemakers have an inclusive culture and a unified mission to realize and impact unmet community needs. I had the pleasure of speaking with several women from Impact100 SRQ to understand the personal motivation of giving through their lens.
SARASOTA, FL
WBRE

Skills USA students make donations to local non-profit

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three students at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center donated several boxes of clothing to the Trehab Community Action Agency, a non-profit in Montrose, on Wednesday. The students, like Elk Lake Jr. Sr. High School’s Sydney Baker, are part of Skills USA and wanted to help their community […]
MONTROSE, PA
KTVL

Local non-profit serves Peace Meals at Pioneer Hall

Ashland, Or. — Peace Meals by Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice is a non-profit initiative focusing on feeding any and everyone across the Rogue Valley. Starting Friday, April 1st at 4 pm, Peace Meals will be back at Pioneer Hall, where the program has run in the past. “We...
ASHLAND, OR
WLFI.com

Tree Lafayette is this month's Non-Profit of the Month

This month's non-profit in the "Non-Profit of the Month" is Tree Lafayette! Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or rights-of-way (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, Indiana and educates about and promotes trees. Since our beginning in 1993, Tree Lafayette has planted more than 3,700 trees in...
LAFAYETTE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free education sessions for Rockford non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will host free education sessions for non-profits, with a particular focus on preventing community violence. There are five sessions in the coming months, focusing on all aspects of starting a non-profit. “Get Connected 815” will provide free childcare for those who register in advance. While any kind […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Watauga Democrat

Mount Lawn Cemetery to have new ownership under locally started non-profit

BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is awaiting approval from the NC Cemetery Commission to have official ownership over Boone’s perpetual care cemetery, Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is in the process of establishing a trust in order for their contract...
BOONE, NC
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
Warren Times Observer

Briefs

The Jamestown-Warren Christian Women St. Patrick luncheon was held March 8 with guest speaker Tori Jordan of the Child Advocacy Center in Jamestown speaking on the center’s mission of healing, hope and justice for victims of child sexual abuse in Chautauqua County. The April Easter luncheon will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 12, at Praise Fellowship Church, Russell. Guest speaker will be Deborah Labesky, WGH diabetes and wellness educator, with the topic stress and wellness. Lunch of soup, salad, sandwiches and dessert will be provided for $5. Brown bag items are welcome for exchange. There are no dues or membership. Call Judy Crothers for a reservation by April 10 at (814) 723-7613. New guests are welcome.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

City council seeking junior member

The Warren City Council is looking to gain some younger perspective. The council is looking to bring in a high school junior or senior who resides in the city to serve as Junior Council Member. It’s a program council has had in the past but not for a few years.
WARREN, PA

