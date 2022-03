Defensive end Dee Ford’s time with San Francisco is coming to an end, 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Monday. “I don’t see a lot of hope with him being a factor for us on the field moving forward,” Lynch said at the NFL annual meeting on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. “… I think we tried to be as patient as possible, and no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back where he couldn’t get healthy.”

