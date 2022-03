The good news this spring is that South Alabama returns more than 70% of its offensive line starts from 2021 — 73% to be exact. The bad news is that a considerable number of those starts were filled by players who are not currently participating in spring practice. Tackle Antawn Lewis (11 starts in 2021) and guard Kent Foster (5) — as well as backup tackles Adrein Strickland and John Gill — have been out the entire spring, with tackle Josh McCulloch (1) and center/guard Trey Simpson (10) joining them on the sideline since practice began.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO