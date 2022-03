If you like to fish or you have never caught a steelhead, now is the time to get your line in the water in the Grand, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon Rivers. Steelheads are larger and less colorful than rainbow trout. Their bodies are silvery and have rounder heads. They have black dots and a red or pink stripe going down each side of the fish. The silver color and round head are how they get their steelhead name.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO