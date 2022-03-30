MDHHS Expands Partnership with Libraries to Offer Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded their efforts to provide free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of Michigan by providing test kits to 70 additional locations participating in the program.

Health officials say Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended or vulnerable family members and friends or returning from spring break trips, the kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 when returning to work and school.

“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

According to the MDHHS, more than 24,000 testing kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Tests are limited at each location and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.

To get a free, at-home COVID testing kit, you can visit the following locations: