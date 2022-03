Fans holding tickets to see Eric Church's Gather Again Tour stop at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, got a surprise from the Chief this week — a cancellation. Church sent out a message to his fan club, the Church Choir, informing them that he was canceling the April 2 show. Tour stop cancellations and postponements haven't been uncommon in the last two years, but this one was not related to COVID-19. Instead, Church will be attending the NCAA Men's Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina in New Orleans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO