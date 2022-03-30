Prince Harry ‘Won’t Be Invited’ to Prince William’s 40th Birthday Party—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article.

It seems Prince Harry’s Prince William birthday invite won’t be going out in the mail anytime soon. The Duke of Cambridge has reportedly decided not to invite his younger brother, or Meghan Markle, to his milestone 40th birthday party over the summer.

William turns 40 on June 21, 2022. According to Heatworld , the future king reportedly worries it will “bring a whole fresh set of problems” if his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend his birthday party in the U.K. An insider who spoke to the site in March 2022 revealed that Harry and William’s relationship has only continued to sour following the Duke of Sussex’s decision to not attend their grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service , which took place in London nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

“William still loves Harry—that will never change—but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change,” the source, who was identified as being close to William himself, told the site.

The insider went on to note William has little in common with his little brother anymore, and is concerned over what his presence in the U.K. would be mean right now. “The feeling is that, even if Harry and Meghan decided to come to William’s celebration, and that is a big if, their presence would bring a whole fresh set of problems, and nobody wants that,” the source said. “The sad truth is that William barely recognizes, let alone relates to, his younger brother anymore.”

Harry and William’s relationship has been on the rocks for years ever since the Duke of Sussex’s royal exit with his wife Meghan in 2020. While Harry’s move to the U.S. initially deepened his rift with his brother, it was his tell-all interview with Oprah in March 2021 that brought tensions to an all-time high. During the tell-all, Harry described his relationship with William as one of “space” before suggesting that he and their father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” by their roles in the royal family.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said at the time. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.” The former military pilot also noted that he hoped for things to “heal” between him and his brother.

He explained, “As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.” For now, it looks like this healing won’t be taking place at William’s 40th—but only time will tell.

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers . In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.