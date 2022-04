TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has reminded Kansans that the deadline for the Low-Income Energy Assistance program is just around the corner. Evergy says the deadline for Kansas customers to apply for financial help through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is Thursday, March 31. It said the average benefit amount a customer can get is about $1,400.

