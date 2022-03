Looking to advance your career or transition into programming and software development? You don't have to attend university classes or even have a large budget to get the training you need to get started. Online courses are a great, cost-effective option to learn the skills necessary to score some of the most in-demand jobs, even if you're new to the field. Python is often a good programming language to start with when you're learning to code, and right now, you can get lifetime access to the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle with courses to move from novice to expert for just $18 with code PYTHON40. Just note this deal ends March 21.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO