Lafourche Parish, LA

Ringleader of vehicle burglary and theft ring identified in Lafourche Parish

By Michael Scheidt
 3 hours ago

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is behind bars after police say he was connected to 13 different car burglaries and thefts.

Jerome Davis, 19, of New Orleans remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. This is the case after an investigation over many months by the Thibodaux Police Department.

The investigation centered around a reported vehicle burglary and theft ring in the area.

“Detectives were able to link Jerome Davis to being the ringleader of these crimes,” according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

After coming to that conclusion, Davis was found in jail where he was staying on other charges.

The 19-year-old admitted to the crimes.

TPD says, “Mr. Davis is responsible for 13 different incidents in 2022 where a vehicle was either burglarized or stolen and brought to the New Orleans area, where they were later located by law enforcement officials in that area.”

Davis also admitted “to stealing a motor vehicle from an older incident dating back to August of 2021,” according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The 19-year-old is facing these charges:

  • 8-Counts of Felony Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle
  • 2-Counts of Felony Attempted Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle
  • 4-Counts of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle
The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are possible in this case.

Chief Zeringue, of the Thibodaux Police Department has this message for the community:

We are finding that majority of the burglary related complaints we are handling, result in the victimized party leaving their automobiles unlocked with valuables and weapons inside. We also have noticed a trend of vehicle keys and key fobs being left inside the unsecured vehicles. As always, we encourage our community partners if you see or witness any type of criminal activity or anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. “Locking your vehicles and removing any valuables can go a long way in the protection of your property.”

