Designer Christian Siriano designs rooms at The Inn of Chagrin Falls

American fashion designer and winner of Project Runway Christian Siriano, whose designs have been worn by Angelina Jolie, Michelle Obama, Oprah, Lady Gaga and many others, is leading the re-design of 15 rooms at the Inn of Chagrin.

Siriano said his vision for the project is to add a fresh, modern twist while celebrating the classical and traditional elements of the inn.

“Our vision for the renovation revolves around timelessness.” Siriano said about the project. “I want to create a warm and inviting space for guests....We will center it around the inn’s classic, traditional framework and add a fresh, modern twist. The result is a space that feels lived in, inviting, and intriguing to the eye. The newly remodeled inn will be a strategic blend of past and present, honoring the structure’s years of history within its walls while creating a vision of the future success for years to come.”

Molly Gebler, the managing partner of the Inn of Chagrin, said the history and charm of the inn sold Siriano on the project.

“We shared all about Chagrin Falls, the history of the inn and community, and he was instantly sold. We are thrilled that Mr. Siriano fell in love with the project right away,” said Gebler.

Siriano has recently added interior design to his design portfolio. His recent designs, featured in Architectural Digest, include an apartment in New York City, a home in Connect, a hotel in Los Angeles and now the inn at Chagrin Falls.

