Former Maryland Park Police Officer Sentenced For Possessing, Sharing Child Pornography

Anthony Mileo Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

A former Maryland National Capital Park Police officer has been sentenced for possessing numerous videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors, the US Attorney’s Office for Maryland said.

Anthony Mileo, 56, of Huntingtown, was sentenced to three years in federal prison and five years of parole on Tuesday, March 29, the office said. Mileo is a former Corporal with the MNCPP and was also a K-9 handler.

An investigation into Mileo was launched in 2019 after Maryland State Police got a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the office reports. The NCMEC reported seeing dozen videos containing child sex abuse being uploaded to a document storage account.

The email associated with the account was Mileo’s and the IP addresses were traced to his home in Calvert County, the office reports. Investigators uncovered a total of 168 videos that were uploaded by Mileo across multiple accounts.

The videos depicted child sexual abuse, including prepubescent minors and images showing children in bondage. All victims were said to be known through the NCMEC, the office reports.

Mileo admitted these files could be accessed from any electronic device. Mileo previously faced related charges in Calvert County, but those charges were dismissed in favor of federal prosecution, the office reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.