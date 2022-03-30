Man Shot Dead On Central PA Street: Police
A 48-year-old man was shot dead on a Pennsylvania street early Wednesday morning, according to police.
York City police were called to a reported shooting in the rear of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Mar. 30, according to a release by the department.
Upon arrival, officers found the man shot dead, police say.
The York County coroner's office confirmed the death and officially pronounced the man deceased at 1:25 a.m.
Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City police department by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or emailing York City police department at Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
