Man Shot Dead On Central PA Street: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 5 hours ago
The 700 block of West Philadelphia Street in York Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 48-year-old man was shot dead on a Pennsylvania street early Wednesday morning, according to police.

York City police were called to a reported shooting in the rear of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Mar. 30, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found the man shot dead, police say.

The York County coroner's office confirmed the death and officially pronounced the man deceased at 1:25 a.m.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City police department by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or emailing York City police department at Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
