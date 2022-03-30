Two Critically Injured In Crash Near New Hyde Park Shopping Center

The crash happened outside 2317 New Hyde Park Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries after being involved in a crash in front of a Long Island shopping center, police said.

In Nassau County, Homicide Squad detectives were dispatched in New Hyde Park on Tuesday, March 29, where there was a report of a crash involving a Range Rover and Subaru.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on March 29 outside 2317 New Hyde Park Road.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2018 Range Rover when he collided with a 32-year-old male driver in a 2015 Subaru in front of Party City in New Hyde Park.

Police said that as a result of the crash, the Subaru driver and his 32-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition on Wednesday, March 30, according to investigators. The driver of the Range Rover was treated for minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is not known. No IDs have been released for the drivers or female passenger.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

