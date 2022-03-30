ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Box Truck Crashes, Blocks NJ Turnpike (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0H_0euA5ulh00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A box truck crashed into another vehicle, blocking the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at milepost 54.2 in Bordentown, initial reports said.

Several EMS crews had been called.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

