Marion, OH

Briefs: Rail crossing work to start Monday

Rail crossing to be closed next week

The Norfolk Southern rail crossing on Ohio 4/Ohio 423 just north of Marion Williamsport Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. on April 9. A detour will be in place to direct traffic. Norfolk Southern will be completing a crossing repair at this location.

Richardson to hold district office hours

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) will be holding office hours in the 86th Ohio House District.

Richardson will be at the Marion Public Library, 445 E. Church St., on Monday. She also plans to hold office hours Friday at the Marysville Police Department.

To schedule a meeting with her office call 614-466-8147 or email rep86@ohiohouse.gov.

Monthly church breakfast Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, will be hosting it’s monthly Community Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, Danish, milk, juice and coffee for a suggested donation of $7.

This event is held in the Educational Building to the rear of the church.

AAA warns of higher insurance rates

COLUMBUS — Home and auto insurance rates are on the rise, which means consumers will be shelling out more money for premiums in the coming years. The average homeowners and auto insurance claim costs have jumped as much as 30%, and insurance carriers then spread that cost out across their customer base in the form of higher premiums.

The independent insurance agency says Ohio consumers are seeing their auto insurance premiums up about 5% and their homeowners insurance premiums up between 10-15%. Homeowners insurance increases reflect both increases in the base premium and the inflation coverage, which is added to every policy.

In addition to inflation, several factors are driving up both auto and home insurance rates, including supply chain issues, distracted driving and advanced vehicle technology.

AAA Ohio Auto Club Insurance Agency offers advice for consumers to minimize the impact of these rising premiums. Consumers may be able to offset rising rates by asking their agent to review their policy to see if they are eligible for any discounts.

