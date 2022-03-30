What’s the weather like in North Texas after Tuesday night’s storms?

DALLAS (KDAF) — The leftovers of Tuesday night’s storms should be leaving North Texas after the morning hours on Wednesday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Cloud coverage should decrease throughout the day as a cold front will pass through. NWS Fort Worth says winds coming from the west will turn to the northwest at 15-25 mph and will be gusty in the afternoon hours.

Morning highs will be in the 70s before falling throughout the day into the 60s. “Thunderstorms will exit into East Texas Wednesday later this morning, as cold front ushers in brisk and cooler conditions this afternoon. Clouds will be on the decrease later today. Highs in the 70s ahead of the cold front will fall through the 60s this afternoon, with areas in the northwest possibly falling into the mid- upper 50s late in the day.”

