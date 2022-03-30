ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What’s the weather like in North Texas after Tuesday night’s storms?

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNTO6_0euA5Xf600

DALLAS (KDAF) — The leftovers of Tuesday night’s storms should be leaving North Texas after the morning hours on Wednesday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Cloud coverage should decrease throughout the day as a cold front will pass through. NWS Fort Worth says winds coming from the west will turn to the northwest at 15-25 mph and will be gusty in the afternoon hours.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Morning highs will be in the 70s before falling throughout the day into the 60s. “Thunderstorms will exit into East Texas Wednesday later this morning, as cold front ushers in brisk and cooler conditions this afternoon. Clouds will be on the decrease later today. Highs in the 70s ahead of the cold front will fall through the 60s this afternoon, with areas in the northwest possibly falling into the mid- upper 50s late in the day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

KDAF
KDAF

2K+

Followers

723

Posts

426K+

Views

Related
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KFDM-TV

Tornado causes damage in North Texas

FANNIN COUNTY — A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday night in North Texas, near Leonard in Fannin County, about one hour northeast of Dallas. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning confirmed the tornado, though officials still had to assess damage to determine the tornado's rating. No injuries are...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#East Texas#Extreme Weather#Cw33 Dallas Ft
CBS Austin

Round Rock tornado ravages shopping center, neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
WFAA

Seeing smoke in North Texas? Here's where it's coming from

DALLAS — If you've noticed hazy skies in North Texas the last few days, it's not from fires here. The largest active fire in Texas is the Crittenburg Complex fire in Coryell County in Central Texas, near Killeen. At last check, the fire has burned over 17,000 acres. This is located near Fort Hood in Central Texas just south of Gatesville.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

How much rainfall will North Texas see on Monday?

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Multiple Wildfires Reignite Across North Texas

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Early Police announced on social media this evening that last week’s Blanket fire has reignited, sharing harrowing video of the blaze. According to the Facebook post, the fire is moving north-northeast and is not threatening the towns of Blanket nor Early. Police warned residents to avoid travelling to look at the fire. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Ramsey fire in Brown County had reignited earlier today as well. As of about 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the Ramsey fire covered about 3,100 acres and was 50% contained. ‘
EARLY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio prepares for thunderstorms with red flag warning still in effect

While the San Antonio area remains under a red flag warning on Monday, March 28, a chance of thunderstorms could be in the cards later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. The red flag warning, signaling wildfire conditions, will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures rise and humidity drops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
723
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy