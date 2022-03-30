Green County Sheriff’s Office link suspects to over 16 burglaries

MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it identified suspects linked to over 16 burglaries or attempted burglaries that took place over the last year.

Multiple businesses in Monroe, Brodhead and Albany reported that their buildings were forcibly entered during the summer, fall and winter of 2021 and 2022. During these incidents, officials said cash, tools, and at least one AR-15 rifle were stolen. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office released pictures of two suspects, taken at one of the victimized businesses.

Monroe Police detectives reportedly received a tip in recent weeks identifying several teens who were allegedly involved with the burglaries. An investigation recovered an AR-15 rifle, a chain saw, fireworks, tools, and clothing that was either allegedly taken during the incidents or was worn by the suspects involved in the incidents. A dive team also recovered a safe from the Sugar River that was allegedly taken during one of the burglaries.

Additionally, investigators found that the same suspect or suspects allegedly committed a burglary in Rock County and two burglaries in Stephenson County, Ill. In total, the suspects were linked to 16 alleged burglaries or attempted burglaries in Green County along with three burglaries and two thefts in Monroe, with losses amounting to about $26,000.

Speaking to News 3 Now Wednesday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said that, due to their ages, the suspects have not been taken into custody and are with their families. Reports regarding the incidents were sent to District Attorney Craig Nolen’s office for future charging decisions.

