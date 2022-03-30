CANADIENS SIGN HIGH SCORING PROSPECT FROM THE QMJHL

Former Team USA Captain & Olympic Gold Medalist Meghan Duggan spoke with NHL.com about her role as Manager for Player Development with the New Jersey Devils. Duggan's résumé is as long as it dense. There's really nothing she hasn't accomplished in the world of women's hockey. Now she is a pioneer for women in the National Hockey League with a critical role in mentoring young players in the Devils' organization. Ask anyone around the league, the Devils have one of the best groups in the League of U25 players. No doubt Duggan is a driving factor there. Check out this in-depth interview with the decorated Olympian:

