NHL

CANADIENS SIGN HIGH SCORING PROSPECT FROM THE QMJHL

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesdsay that they've agreed to terms with prospect Joshua Roy on a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. The contract will see Roy earn a base...

MLive.com

Red Wings allow most goals since 1988 in blowout loss to Penguins

Opponents continue filling the Detroit Red Wings’ net with pucks. The Red Wings could not build on their solid defensive performance from the day before, getting blown out 11-2 Sunday by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. It is the most goals the Red Wings have allowed since...
Sharpen Up: March 28, 2022 | Sabres look to extend streak at Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games and will look to push their point streak to six games tonight. They're up against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with MSG's pregame coverage starting at 8. Buffalo...
Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
markerzone.com

CANADIENS GM KENT HUGHES BELIEVES MARTIN ST. LOUIS SHOULD STAY AS HEAD COACH

It's been nearly two months since the Montreal Canadiens brought in Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis to become their interim head coach. Since he was hired on February 9th, the Canadiens have gone 10-7-4 in 21 games with many players on the roster enjoying a lot more success including Cole Caufield.
markerzone.com

NASHVILLE PREDATORS' TOP PROSPECT JOINS ELITE COMPANY

Last night, London Knights Captain Luke Evangelista scored his 50th goal of the season & scored an assist, giving him 100 points on the season. This is a major milestone in the OHL, as not many players are able to reach it. He joins a short list of decorated players whose careers span back decades. See below:
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER SETS MILESTONE, TEAMMATES REACT (VIDEO)

During today's post-practice presser, Toronto Maple Leafs' Captain John Tavares was not shy about praising his teammate, Mitch Marner as he is now the fastest Maple Leaf in history to reach 300 career assists. This is a big accomplishment for one of the League's eldest organizations. Sheldon Keefe & Morgan Reilly also offered kind remarks re: Marner's uncanny on-ice vision. Watch here:
markerzone.com

OILERS SCRATCH ZACH KASSIAN; PULJUJARVI PROMOTED

In an effort to reverse course, Oilers' Head Coach Jay Woodcroft shuffled things up today and replaced fan favorite Zach Kassian with Derek Ryan on the team's fourth line. This comes after a tough loss two nights ago at the hands of hated rival, the Calgary Flames. This is the...
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU COMMENTS ON OPPOSING TEAMS RUNNING THATCHER DEMKO

In this afternoon's press conference, Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Bruce Boudreau offered words re: his prized goaltender, Thatcher Demko. Recently, Demko has been exceptional for the Canucks, and other teams have taken notice. In effort to rattle him perhaps, Demko has been the recipient of physical play lately. Boudreau had this to offer:
markerzone.com

BUSINESS NEVER SLEEPS - LATEST ON OTTAWA SENATORS' OWNERSHIP & FUTURE PLANS

With yesterday's news of Eugene Melnyk's passing, a whirlwind of emotion & shock has gripped the hockey world. Whenever a member of the hockey fraternity passes, a collective feeling of grief simultaneously crashes over the game. Although this is tragic news, life does move on. Melnyk's passing has created a...
markerzone.com

THE NHL HAS A NEW STAR AND HE'S ONLY GETTING BETTER

The beauty of the NHL (and pro sports in general) is that there is never a shortage of new talent. Every year a new star emerges and sometimes several blossom simultaneously. The 2021-22 season is no exception. A number of youngsters have exploded onto the scene but perhaps none have shown more brilliance than New Jersey Devils' F Jack Hughes.
NHL

NHL On Tap: Wild host Flyers looking to win seventh straight game

Maple Leafs visit Bruins in Atlantic Division clash; Josi can extend point streak for Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Tuesday. Wild try for seventh...
markerzone.com

RETIRED WOMEN'S OLYMPIC CHAMPION GOES IN-DEPTH ABOUT NHL FRONT OFFICE POSITION (VIDEO)

Former Team USA Captain & Olympic Gold Medalist Meghan Duggan spoke with NHL.com about her role as Manager for Player Development with the New Jersey Devils. Duggan's résumé is as long as it dense. There's really nothing she hasn't accomplished in the world of women's hockey. Now she is a pioneer for women in the National Hockey League with a critical role in mentoring young players in the Devils' organization. Ask anyone around the league, the Devils have one of the best groups in the League of U25 players. No doubt Duggan is a driving factor there. Check out this in-depth interview with the decorated Olympian:
markerzone.com

TWO WINNIPEG JETS' PLAYERS ENTER COVID PROTOCOL

This morning, Winnipeg Jets' lead reporter, Mitchell Clinton, announced F Kyle Connor & D Nate Schmidt have entered Covid-19 protocol. The Jets are slated to face-off in Buffalo tonight, stay tuned for the latest.
markerzone.com

DEVILS' DAMON SEVERSON CUSSES HIMSELF OUT AFTER MISTAKE IN OT (VIDEO)

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Montreal Canadiens in overtime Sunday, but a major mistake by Damon Severson during the 3-on-3 almost cost his team the game, and he knew it right away. With under a minute left in extra time, the Devils were pressing in the Canadiens zone. However,...
FOX Sports

Metropolitan-leading Carolina takes on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes are 23-11-6 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 224 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game....
markerzone.com

NHL COMMISSIONER GARY BETTMAN RELEASES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF EUGENE MELNYK

The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday evening that owner Eugene Melnyk has passed away at the age of 62. Shortly after the announcement, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement regarding the news. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk. The words...
