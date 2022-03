CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two families accuse the same teen of raping their sons in a school bathroom. Both sons are Chicago Public Schools students with disabilities, and the families sued the district – only for CPS to fight back. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, the district has now given up its fight. The parents of the two teenagers say their sons were raped in a bathroom at William J. Bogan Computer Technical High School, 3939 W. 79th St., in 2016. They say his attacker was another student with disabilities. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO