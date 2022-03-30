ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Public Library Hosts Author and Poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

NORFOLK, VA – April is National Poetry Month! Join us on Saturday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m. for a virtual workshop with Wisconsin-based author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff.

Schonhoff writes about her life in rural Wisconsin, her summer home in coastal North Carolina, and the challenges of being widowed in 2012. She aims to illuminate the world with her powerful words in her poetry. She previously published work in The Solitary Plover and published two books, The Liminal Space and The End of the Beginning.

In the workshop, Schonhoff will lead discussions with participants about poems they’ve written or read. Attendees will also learn to turn ideas into words on paper and write Haikus to share with the group. Exercises on journaling from daily affirmations, goals, and adventures and drawing inspiration from people, and past experiences – tragedy or triumph – will be presented.

Registration is required for this Zoom event. Email Sierra.Sauls@norfolk.gov to register. All participants will be entered into a drawing for free books! Winners must be present to win. For more information, visit the Norfolk Public Library website.

About Norfolk Public Library: The Norfolk Public Library offers access to information, books, programs, and online resources to meet the needs of our diverse community for life-long learning. The library system consists of three anchor branch libraries, eight neighborhood branches, and mobile delivery with an outreach vehicle. All programs are FREE of charge. Visit www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org or call us at 757-664-READ for more information. NPL- Creating a City of Readers.

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

