9 kids, 3 adults taken to hospital after fire at apartment complex on Indy's east side

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four children were hospitalized Friday morning after they were rescued from an East Baltimore house fire, authorities said. The fire broke out at a two-story row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street about 5 a.m., a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told WJZ. Firefighters rescued four children, including two 6-year-old boys, an 8-year-old girl and another child, along with two dogs from the fire, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the children were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. They’re listed in stable condition. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. 🔥DWELLING FIRE W/ RESCUES🔥2900 blk E Monument St 21205#MadisonEastend@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke showing from a 2 story row home. Firefighters rescued 4 children from inside the home ages 5-13. #BCFDEMS transporting to Hopkins Childrens Ctr, serious cond pic.twitter.com/oUTrRpuWL4 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 18, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO