ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How Tech-Savvy Is Your Firm?

By Above the Law
abovethelaw.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want to know whether the landscape has changed in the last year. Have more firms effectively integrated technology into...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
Essence

Off The Clock With LaToya Elder-Moore, Founder of Her Tech Unicorn

Get the scoop on how some of your favorite entrepreneurs and executives are spending time off the clock to refuel, recenter and to remember their north stars. We’ve often heard from founders that running a business can be a 24-hour experience. Still, recently, many of us are denouncing hustle culture for a balance of our own. As women who wear multiple hats, how we spend each moment of the day matters.
ECONOMY
BBC

Scottish digital tech firm acquired in £175m deal

Scottish digital technology services firm Incremental Group has been acquired by Spanish-owned Telefonica Tech in a deal worth up to £175m. The Glasgow-based company operates in the data analytics market and is a Microsoft partner. Telefonica Tech said the acquisition strengthened its capabilities and presence in IT services in...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

The Space-Linked Internet Investing Idea Bill Gates Has Backed Since 1990s

Bill Gates has been a believer in the promise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet as a key to global connectivity since the 1990s and a failed bet on Teledesic. The private space industry is now booming and Elon Musk's Starlink is among the companies leading a new LEO satellite space race.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
Distractify

TikToker Attaches Mouse to Roomba to Trick Boss into Thinking They’re "Actively Online”

The best kind of managers and bosses are the ones who don't micromanage you and don't really care how/when you work, just as long as you get done what you need to get done. And while there are a lot of industries that don't necessarily allow such a laissez-faire attitude towards working, the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much forced the hands of many businesses, enterprises, agencies, etc. in letting people work from home.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

'Generation subscriber' demands next generation payments

The COVID-19 crisis turned the world on its head – forcing companies to adapt and try new business models. One way some businesses pivoted was to launch their own subscription services. From Pret-a-Manger and Pizza Pilgrims, to businesses which facilitate the regular delivery of flowers or dishwashing tablets, it seems there’s now a subscription plan for almost anything.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Actionable Steps for Launching A Tech Company

Every industry today integrates technology into its business processes. Because of this, the global spending in IT for 2022 is estimated to be at about $5.3 trillion. The demand for technological innovations has also prompted entrepreneurs to venture into the tech industry. But launching and running a company requires detailed planning and execution. If you are looking to start a tech company, here are some actionable steps to apply.
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Fast Company

The next tech revolution: What your business needs to know to stay ahead

With modern, hybrid environments the new norm, companies are equipping themselves with platform agnostic, field-friendly, scalable cloud environments to work faster and smarter than ever before. However, as companies adopt emergent technologies and environments become more complex, disparate, and inefficient systems prevent companies from seeing true ROI from their investments. In this panel discussion from The Future of Hybrid Cloud virtual event, Fast Company and IBM explore the latest developments within hybrid cloud computing, data use, insights, and how to integrate these technologies on your own terms to become a true catalyst for innovation.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to drive radical growth in your business

It’s been said that failing to prepare means preparing to fail. For businesses, that’s the gospel truth. But what happens when there’s no way to prepare for what’s to come? Like, for instance, a fast-spreading, worldwide pandemic that effectively shuts down the global economy in a matter of months?
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Tracking The Evolution Of Litigation Finance

Over the last decade, litigation funding has gained increasing traction as an effective tool for law firms and in-house legal departments. Above the Law has been monitoring the growth of this field in part through our annual litigation finance survey, conducted in partnership with our friends at Lake Whillans. The survey is now in its sixth year.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

The Hot New Biglaw Market

Want to know how to run a successful, modern law firm? Read our latest e-book to explore the ways the practice of law has changed…
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

This 31-Year-Old Quit Her $150,000-A-Year Tech Job to Start an Equal Pay App: Here's How She Got Started

I've always enjoyed working with content creators. At 31, I've helped launch creator programs at some of the biggest tech companies, including Instagram and Pinterest. But it was frustrating to see the pay inequality that content creators constantly faced. So earlier this year, I decided to quit my $150,000-per-year job at TikTok to start a "Glassdoor-like" app called Clara for Creators.
CELL PHONES
MIT Technology Review

5G will change how we think about communication￼

Every decade or so, we achieve a new generation of communication technology. Many of us remember 2G phones and about 10 years later 3G, then 4G. Now, we are watching the rollout of 5G, which is going to usher in a paradigm shift in the way we use and think about communication technology at both the consumer and enterprise levels.
INTERNET
TheStreet

New Luxury Ride Startup Tries to Muscle in on Uber, Lyft

Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report controls 69% of the ride-sharing market, while Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report controls 30%. But hope springs eternal, and a newish company is trying to enter the field, and it has a few tweaks to the business model that it hopes will differentiate itself.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy