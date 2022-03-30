How candidates can get on the 2022 ballot in Benzie County

Candidates for county commissioner and county road commissioner, as well as library boards have until April. 16 to file to make it on the ballot. (File photo)

BEULAH – The deadline for some candidates to file to be on the upcoming ballot is fast approaching, according to the Benzie County Clerk’s Office.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on April 19 to file if they wish to run for county commissioner, county road commissioner or board member for the Darcy Library of Beulah or the Benzonia Public Library.

County candidates

According to Dawn Olney, county clerk, all seven county commissioner seats are up for a vote, as well as one seat for the county road commission. Candidates for these and all elected city, township, village and board positions must file an affidavit of identity, as well as a nominating petition. A $100 fee may be paid by the candidate in lieu of the petition, but the fee is not refundable.

Independent candidates have until 4 p.m. on July 21.

County commissioner candidates need at least three signatures. Countywide candidates, such as road commissioner, need at least 20.

Candidates who have not run already, or who are running for a new position also need file a Statement of Organization with the county clerk’s office.

Both county commissioner and county road commissioner candidates will be on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary. Winners in their respective parties will move on to the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Library boards

Candidates for library boards must file with their township clerk, and they need at least six petition signatures. Library board members will be voted on during the November midterm election. Those running for the first time must file a Statement of Organization with the county clerk.

According to Olney, there are two seats open on the board for both libraries.

School boards

Voting for some school board members and village officials also will be held in 2022.

Filing deadline dates for candidates

• Benzie County Road Commission candidates must file by 4 p.m. on April 19 at the county clerk's office.

• Benzie County Board of Commissioners candidates must file by 4 p.m. April 19 at the county clerk's office. Independent candidates have until July 26.

• Library board members have until 4 p.m. on April 19 and must file with the township clerk.

• Precinct delegate candidates have until 4 p.m. on May 3 and must file with the county clerk's office.

• Village official candidates must file before 4 p.m. on July 26 at the township clerk's office.

• School board candidates have until 4 p.m. on July 26 and must file with the county clerk's office.

The filing deadline for school board members is 4 p.m. on July 26. Candidates must file at the county clerk’s office and need to gather a minimum of six signatures.

There are three seats on the board of education to be decided in the Nov. 8 midterm election for both Benzie Central Schools and Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.

Village offices

Candidates seeking a village office position have until 4 p.m. on July 26 to file, and they must file with the the township clerk. Village officials must gather at least six signatures.

Candidates with village officials also must file a Statement of Organization with the county clerk if they are running for the first time or for a new position.

According to Olney, the following villages will have positions up for a vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election:

• Village of Benzonia: President and three trustees position will be up for vote;

• Village of Beulah: President, clerk, treasurer and three trustee positions up for a vote, as well as one partial trustee term;

• Village of Elberta will have two trustee seats up for vote;

• Village of Honor will have president, clerk and two trustee seats up for a vote;

• Village of Lake Ann will have president and two trustee seats up for a vote; and

• Village of Thompsonville will have the president and three trustees up for a vote.

Statewide

Other races that will be determined during this year’s election cycle include the governor/lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. representative in Congress for all districts, state Senate for all districts and state representative for all districts.

Two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court, the State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board of Trustees and Wayne State University Board of Governors, as well as one judgeship on the Michigan Court of Appeals will also be determined in the November general election.