Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Museum to host CFPUA presentation on new Sweeney filter system

By WECT Staff
WECT
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will host a presentation from Carel Vandermeyden of CFPUA about the new filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. As...

www.wect.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA Lower Cape Fear announces class dates for financial management course

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA is offering Moving Ahead Through Financial Management, a financial basics classes for beginners. The Allstate Foundation Moving Ahead curriculum is an educational resource designed to help people, particularly survivors of domestic violence, achieve financial independence and rebuild their lives. This is a five-week class on the basics of finances. Classes begin on Thursday, March 24. Classes are held once a week, every Thursday from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. through April 21 at YWCA Lower Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Skywatch Bird Rescue releases pelicans back into the wild

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Columbus County is $4.13. As the city of Whiteville works to budget for the coming months, these high gas prices are cause for concern. North Carolina Black Film Festival takes place this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Chorale to perform Handel’s “Messiah” at Kenan Auditorium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Chorale is celebrating its 24th year of providing professional high-quality choral music to our region and they group is in full rehearsal mode now for its upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah. As the group’s artistic director and conductor, Jerry Cribbs is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Planning Board approves zoning district for Battleship Point

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Business...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Search to resume Wednesday for man who jumped into Cape Fear River

Chemicals dumped into the Cape Fear River were the topic of conversation when the Secretary Elizabeth Biser with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality came to town. Body cam video shows suspect escaping sheriff's vehicle during arrest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Two deputies are out of a job...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Craft Beer Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the best weeks of the year is upon us and no, I’m not talking about the continuation of March Madness and the NCAA basketball tournaments (although I have binge watched the sport for the last 7 days). I’m referring to the Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. Running from March 25 to April 3, it’s a time to celebrate all the craft beer offerings in southeastern North Carolina. The region is quickly becoming a craft beer destination, and the upcoming week will aim to highlight why the brewing industry is so important to the region.
WILMINGTON, NC

