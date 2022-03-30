ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Yami bags $50M Series B to boost its online Asian marketplace

By Kate Park
TechCrunch
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYami wants to offer an authentic offering of Asian culture, tradition, and products to both Asian Americans and other Americans interested in Asian culture. Zhou noted that Yami provides more than 260,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across food, beauty, health, and home categories with over 4,000 brands. Yami announced Wednesday...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

ChannelEngine raises $50M for an operating system that helps retailers sell through marketplaces

Marketplaces are the order of the day when it comes to selling online, providing a one-stop shop for shoppers, and for retailers looking to target as many would-be buyers as possible, while also creating more economies of scale in areas fulfillment and delivery. Amazon has become the name synonymous with marketplace selling, but it’s far from the only player in town. Today, a startup called ChannelEngine, which helps retailers connect with and sell through more than 200 marketplaces, is announcing a growth round of funding to continue building out its business amid strong demand. The startup — based out of Leiden, Netherlands — has raised $50 million, funding that it will be using both to continue expanding the number of marketplaces it works with, the number of retailers that it connects to them and to work on building out what the next generation of e-commerce will look like for all of them.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: B2B marketplace Sokowatch raises $125M Series B, rebrands as ‘Wasoko’

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Wednesday, March 16, 2022! Oh boy do we have a lot coming down the pike. Our Austin City Spotlight event just dropped its speaker lineup! We are going to have Cruise and Motional at our Mobility Session! And the very upcoming Early Stage event will feature Atomic’s Hadley Wilkins talking about building brands! – Alex.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

The 25 crypto startups that Y Combinator is backing in its W22 batch

Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Online Marketplace#Altos Ventures#Balsam Bay Partners#Ggv Capital#Techcrunch
TechRadar

Hackers are targeting your smartphone like never before

The pandemic has made mobile devices an essential part of every business, but it has also led to cybercriminals trageting smartphone users. A report by mobile cybersecurity firm Zimperium claims more than 10 million mobile devices, across 214 countries, were affected by mobile threats last year. The company’s zLabs cybersecurity research arm claims mobile malware is the most prevalent threat, as it was encountered by nearly 25% mobile endpoints within Zimperium’s global customer base.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

'Generation subscriber' demands next generation payments

The COVID-19 crisis turned the world on its head – forcing companies to adapt and try new business models. One way some businesses pivoted was to launch their own subscription services. From Pret-a-Manger and Pizza Pilgrims, to businesses which facilitate the regular delivery of flowers or dishwashing tablets, it seems there’s now a subscription plan for almost anything.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

NASA is looking for a second company to develop a human moon lander alongside SpaceX

Under the new plan, the agency will be opening up a second competition for a lander system for all American companies other than SpaceX, with the aim of having a second lander prepared to fly by 2026 or 2027. The winner of that second contract, dubbed the Sustaining Lunar Development contract, along with SpaceX “will pave the way to future recurring lunar transportation services for astronauts at the Moon,” NASA said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Prosus removes military job adverts on Russian online marketplace

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based Prosus NV, the owner of Russian online marketplace Avito, said on Tuesday it has taken steps to remove “a small number” of advertisements for jobs in the Russian military that had made it onto Avito’s listings. Prosus runs Avito as part of its...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

China Share Surge Boosts Asian Equity Gauges Ahead Of Fed

An afternoon surge in Chinese equities lifted a broad gauge of Asian shares on Wednesday on rising hopes Beijing will roll out more economic stimulus, while investors continued to watch Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to raise rates for the first time in...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Netswap Unveils Roadmap to Improve Its Decentralized Marketplace

Netswap has been uptight in regard to following its detailed and ambitious roadmap, and it hopes to carve out a niche for itself in this decentralized finance ecosystem through its constant and reliant delivery of products. Last December, Netswap made history as the first-ever Decentralized Exchange (DEX) to launch on...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy