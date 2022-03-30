Longtime Eagles, Saints star Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the plan is for Hill (foot) to "focus" on playing tight end, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The Saints' new coaching staff doesn't appear as intrigued with Hill's potential as a dual-threat quarterback as Sean Payton once was. This offseason, it appears that Hill will return to a familiar gadget role that primarily involves taking snaps as a tight end. Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate recently reported that Hill, who is recovering from left foot surgery to address as Lisfranc injury, was never in the mix for the starting quarterback gig this offseason, and the team has since re-signed Jameis Winston (knee). What remains to be seen is whether Hill could still operate as a backup quarterback, or if his time under center has run its course entirely for New Orleans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO