Longtime Eagles, Saints star Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 13 NFL seasons, Malcolm Jenkins is calling it a career. The veteran Saints safety announced Tuesday in an interview with ESPN's Ryan Clark that he is officially retiring from football. The 34-year-old spent the last two seasons in New Orleans, where he also spent the first five years of his...

NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Jets blockbuster trade involving Malik Willis, Giants get lucky, fun Eagles trade with Chiefs | Latest 1st-round mock

The entire NFL is descending upon Palm Beach this week for the NFL Annual Meeting, the last significant league event before the NFL Draft next month. Every general manager in the league will be in Florida, so expect some of them to start to build the framework for trades in the draft, whether that’s moving up or down. And the three teams we cover at NJ Advance Media — Giants, Eagles, Jets — are prime candidates to be part of those deals since they have a combined seven first-round picks between them.
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
Tampa Bay Times

Five final Bucs takeaways from NFL meetings

In macro terms, the NFL’s annual meetings in Palm Beach yielded encouraging progress on significant fronts. Promising steps were taken regarding diversity (i.e., enhancing the Rooney Rule), and the league’s polarizing overtime rules were modified (at least for the postseason). But few rumbles were made specific to the...
CBS Sports

Saints' Taysom Hill: Focusing on TE position

Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the plan is for Hill (foot) to "focus" on playing tight end, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The Saints' new coaching staff doesn't appear as intrigued with Hill's potential as a dual-threat quarterback as Sean Payton once was. This offseason, it appears that Hill will return to a familiar gadget role that primarily involves taking snaps as a tight end. Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate recently reported that Hill, who is recovering from left foot surgery to address as Lisfranc injury, was never in the mix for the starting quarterback gig this offseason, and the team has since re-signed Jameis Winston (knee). What remains to be seen is whether Hill could still operate as a backup quarterback, or if his time under center has run its course entirely for New Orleans.
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie gave Howie Roseman a contract extension

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Magnolia Room in The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla., had the feel of a ballroom inside a Spanish Colonial mansion. Surrounded by the ceilings painted with murals and detailed columns, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sat and talked to the media. Earlier in the day, Lurie and the 31 owners had voted on proposals and received updates on the rest of the ongoings at the Annual League Meeting.
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan 'very happy' Russell Wilson left division

The "Russell Wilson's Seahawks vs. the 49ers" era was well established before Kyle Shanahan became San Francisco's head coach. Suffice to say, however, the Red and Gold's shot-caller saw enough of it to be happy Wilson has left Seattle in the NFC West via trade to the Denver Broncos. "I’m...
KBUR

New Orleans Saints agree to one-year deal with QB Andy Dalton

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a one-year deal with 11-year veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, worth up to $6 million in incentives and including $3 million in guarantees. The 34-year-old Dalton spent last season with the Chicago Bears, completing 63.1% of his throws for 1,515 yards, eight scores and nine interceptions in eight appearances. He posted a 3-3 record as a starter.
WAFB

Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill’s foray into being a full-time quarterback appears to be over in New Orleans. New Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked at the NFL Owners’ Meetings what Hill’s role will be in 2022. “I think the role for Taysom is going...
CBS Sports

WAFB

REPORT: Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are adding veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the team, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, the report added. The Saints recently re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston...
Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Signs with Texans

Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: May not be ready for camp

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that there's a "chance" both Edwards (knee) and backfield mate J.K. Dobbins (knee) begin training camp on the PUP list, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Edwards and Dobbins both suffered torn ACLs last offseason and subsequently spent the entire 2021 campaign sidelined. Though...
The Associated Press

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Seven Eagles first-round trade possibilities, with Philly owning three Day 1 picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching. And perhaps no team deserves more attention ahead of April's big event than the Eagles. Relatively quiet during the splashiest offseason in recent history, Philly enters the draft with a league-leading three first-round picks. Not only that, but its general manager, Howie Roseman, has been one of the NFL's most frequent first-round movers during his time atop the front office. Suffice to say, few experts expect the Birds to sit still on Day 1.
