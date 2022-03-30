ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian ruble should be required as payment for more commodities, says top lawmaker

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 2 hours ago
Russian rubles and old banknotes Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images
  • A top Russian lawmaker said Moscow should demand rubles for exports in addition to natural gas.
  • Payments for commodities like wheat, fertilizer, lumber and oil also ought to require rubles, said the State Duma chairman.
  • Germany has began preparing for Russia to cut its energy exports.

Markets Insider

