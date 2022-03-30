ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

No cost courses for high school students at HVCC

By Richard Roman
 3 hours ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will once again offer no-cost summer courses to high school students. More than 50 college-level courses will be provided for rising juniors and seniors this summer in addition to an added incentive.

HVCC said tuition and fees will be completely funded through a college scholarship. The scholarship will cover up to eight credits, which will include textbooks that will be provided at no cost for students.

The majority of the summer College in the High School courses will be offered online or remote learning said HVCC. High school students can also enroll in a three-week on-campus summer session and additional courses to be taught in person at the Troy Middle School.

Session dates:

  • May 23 – July 23
  • May 23 – August 12
  • July 5 – August 12
HVCC said courses will range from introduction to Criminal Law, Principles of Marketing to Child Development, as well as English Composition, Precalculus. Students can then apply the credit they earned at HVCC or hundreds of other colleges and universities.

