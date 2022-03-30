National Invitational Tournament Glance

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is down to the Final Four, which unfolds this weekend at one of the great venues in American sports: the Superdome in New Orleans. Every Final Four has subplots, but this one many: Duke and North Carolina staging the sport’s premier rivalry game in a national semifinal, that game coming at the end of Duke boss Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career, Kansas trying to win its second national title in a record 32 straight tournament appearances, and Villanova looking for a third title in seven seasons despite having a thin rotation, no obvious future NBA talent, and an injury to one of the team’s most critical players. There’s a lot going on this year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO