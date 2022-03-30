ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

National Invitational Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 hours ago

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Texas A&M vs. Xavier, 7 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to watch the Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament

And then there were four. Villanova, Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are the four remaining teams in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The four squads have each won four games in the Big Dance to make it to the Final Four and are now just two victories away from a national championship.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
JC Post

Kansas will go to the Final Four

CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program’s 16th Final Four. Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes. Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Middletown Press

SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Fans gathered to watch as the UConn women’s basketball team played North Carolina State University Wolfpack in the Elite Eight tournament on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game was part of the NCAA tournament’s Bridgeport Regional played at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Center Arena. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
JC Post

Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament

Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#North Texas#Lloyd Noble Center Norman#Vcu 90#Princeton 79#Cintas Center#Moody Coliseum#Chaifetz Arena#Utah Byu
Bradenton Herald

2022 NCAA Final Four: How Each Team Could Win It All

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is down to the Final Four, which unfolds this weekend at one of the great venues in American sports: the Superdome in New Orleans. Every Final Four has subplots, but this one many: Duke and North Carolina staging the sport’s premier rivalry game in a national semifinal, that game coming at the end of Duke boss Mike Krzyzewski’s storied career, Kansas trying to win its second national title in a record 32 straight tournament appearances, and Villanova looking for a third title in seven seasons despite having a thin rotation, no obvious future NBA talent, and an injury to one of the team’s most critical players. There’s a lot going on this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wdhn.com

Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to let his players ponder the possibility of facing North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils had punched their Final Four ticket with a win over Arkansas. They have no choice but to think about it now. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEKU

The Final Four are set in this year's March Madness

The Final Four are set for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament: Rivals North Carolina and Duke will face off in one semifinal; in the other, Kansas will face Villanova. Both games will be held on Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans, with the championship game set for April...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOP

AUTO RACING: Short track season arrives at 2 NASCAR tracks

Site: Richmond, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and qualifying, 11:15 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX) Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting eighth. Last race: Ross Chastain prevailed in a four lead-change, two-lap final overtime run on the Circuit of the Americas...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Sports

UNC vs. Saint Peter's score, takeaways: Tar Heels to face Duke in Final Four as Peacocks' Cinderella run ends

The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is dancing no more. Just days after becoming the first No. 15 seed in March Madness history to earn an Elite Eight berth, Saint Peter's fell in lopsided fashion to No. 8 seed North Carolina 69-49 on Sunday, the third-largest loss in a regional final since 2000. The outcome sets up a Final Four matchup of the Tar Heels vs. No. 2 seed Duke in one semifinal, after No. 1 seed Kansas meets No. 2 seed Villanova in the first semifinal at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy