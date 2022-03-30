SOCCER ROUNDUP: WFHS boys, girls advance to regional quarters

WFHS BOYS 2, SAGINAW 0

SAGINAW – Goalkeeper Ayden Ramirez and the Wichita Falls High defense withstood Saginaw High’s attack with a stiff wind at its back in the first half Tuesday, setting the stage for the Coyotes to take advantage of that same breeze int he second half.

The Coyotes scored two goals in a five-minute span, securing a 2-0 victory against the Roughriders in a Region I-5A area-round playoff match. The Coyotes advance to play Grapevine in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells.

“I’m very proud of the way the guys played solid defense the entire game. Goalkeeping from Ayden Ramirez was great, too,” WFHS coach Patrick McCauley said. “They have some dangerous attacking players, and we limited their chances to score.”

The Roughriders had just one shot in the first half with a 30-mile-per-hour wind at their back. Ramirez finished the match with three saves.

Armando Saldana continued his lethal streak of free kick goals 15 minutes into the second half, finding the net from the top of the box.

Five minutes later, Taylor Davis scored from 25 yards out after taking a pass from Marco Cardona. That was Davis’s 27th goal of the season, topping the 26 he scored last year.

“You can count on Armando to score from a free kick most games, and Taylor shows up when you need him to put the game away,” McCauley said.

McCauley praised the play of Patricio Maldonado, Bricen Vialpando, Haran Jaramillo and Jorge Vidana.

WFHS GIRLS 1, LEGACY 0

JUSTIN – Jazel Sanchez finally found the net with less than five minutes remaining in the second overtime half, scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 victory for Wichita Falls High over Mansfield Legacy in a Region I-5A area-round playoff match Tuesday.

The Lady Coyotes are into the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2016. They face Grapevine in the regional quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells.

“I am so proud of and happy for my girls,” coach Rob Woodard said. “My girls battled the wind and a good Legacy team for 100 minutes. They have no quit in them. It is so much fun to watch them compete and battle.”

Freshman Aidan Herrera once again stood tall in goal for the Lady Coyotes, securing 11 saves in the shutout.

After 90 minutes of scoreless action, Sanchez finally connected with 4:29 left in the second overtime, finishing an assist from Claire Hood and avoiding a penalty kick shootout.

RIDER BOYS LOSE SHOOTOUT

GRAHAM – After a tremendous second-half rally, Rider fell short, 5-4, in a penalty kick shootout to Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a Region I-5A area-round playoff match at Newton Field. The Raiders finish the year at 16-7.

The Raiders felt behind 2-0 in the first half but scored two goals in the span of a minute to tie the match in the second.

Brennan Anderson found the net in the 52nd minute, with Eduardo Cerna scoring the equalizer a minute later. The match went to overtime where each team had quality looks but couldn’t finish.

The Raiders made four of their five penalty kicks in the shootout, but it wasn’t enough as Arlington Heights converted each of its chances.

“What a game. We know our guys wouldn’t quit, and we found two so fast to get right back in this match,” Rider coach Dustin Holly said. “Penalties are a cruel way to end a game, and we were on the wrong side of them tonight. What a year for our seniors. They’ve put so much into Rider soccer and will be missed.”

CENTENNIAL 2, RIDER GIRLS 1

MINERAL WELLS – Rider finally had more injuries than it could overcome, seeing its season end with a 2-1 loss to Burleson Centennial in a Region I-5A area-round playoff match Tuesday. The Lady Raiders finish the season 19-7-1, although this was their first loss on the field. They were forced to forfeit six games due to an ineligible player.

The Lady Raiders started the match without five starters from the beginning of the season. A sixth, senior leader Ruth Vasquez, went down with an ankle injury 20 minutes into Friday’s match. Among other players the Lady Raiders lost was elite goal scorer Aubrey Glidewell, whom the Lady Raiders played most of the district season without.

“I’m very impressed with the character of our team all year. It took 27 games for us to lose on the field. I thought we hit our tipping point tonight with Ruth’s injury. We lost Henlee Wilson a week ago, and we just couldn’t control the midfield. A couple good bounces, and we would have won the game.”

Rider scored first Tuesday with Vasquez finishing a cross form Bella Pillow in the 14th minute. Centennial tied two minutes later off a deflection from a free kick.

Burleson found the game winner in the 66th minute with a volley in a scrum from a corker kick.