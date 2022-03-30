ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Chansky’s Notebook: How The Heels Did It

By Art Chansky
chapelboro.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Carolina good enough to beat Duke for a second time?. Hubert Davis answered some questions Tuesday about the maturation of his basketball team over the last six weeks of the season. Why, exactly, are the Tar Heels playing so much better since the surprising home loss to Pitt, winning 10...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

UNC defeats St. Peter’s, will face Duke in Final Four

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WBTV) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels made their record 21st Final Four. Hubert Davis becomes the second first-year head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Point Shooting#Notebook#Tar#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KTVB

This Day In Sports: Tar Heels take the title on an unforced error

One of the great gaffes in NCAA Tournament history. Georgetown trailed North Carolina 63-62 and had the ball when, with seven seconds left, the Hoyas’ Freddie Brown mistook the Tar Heels’ James Worthy for a teammate and threw Worthy the ball. Michael Jordan had scored the go-ahead basket nine seconds earlier, and that would finally give North Carolina coach Dean Smith his first national championship in his fourth trip to the NCAA title game.
BOISE, ID
The Fayetteville Observer

'Puts a smile on my face': What UNC's Mack Brown said about Hubert Davis reaching the Final Four

Everybody’s good enough to beat everybody. That’s a coaching maxim of Mack Brown, whose UNC football team had its share of slip-ups last fall, and during Tuesday’s spring practice he leaned on some recent history to reinforce it: the 69-49 rout of Saint Peter’s that sent UNC basketball and coach Hubert Davis, Brown’s longtime friend, off to the Final Four.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy