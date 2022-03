A Broadway-bound musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. "It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful," the actor told The Associated Press.

