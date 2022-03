LA GRANDE — A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to help identify a the body of a pregnant woman found by hunters 10 miles northwest of Elgin in August 1978. The skeletal remains of the woman and a fetus, knotted coaxial cable, zippers, a white bra or halter top, red Catalina-brand pants in the size 15-16 range, scraps of white cloth with red hearts and ankle-high boots were discovered in and near a shallow grave straddling a wooded game trail near Finley Creek. The woman was estimated to be between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3 and weighed between 115 and 125 pounds. She had light-colored hair, possibly blonde or sandy brown. The fetus was estimated to be close to full term.

6 DAYS AGO