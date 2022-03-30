Deontay Wilder finally speaks out for first time THIS YEAR as he teases ring comeback after Tyson Fury trilogy

DEONTAY WILDER has tweeted out for the first time THIS YEAR - and hinted that he WILL return to boxing.

The American has previously admitted he was considering retirement after his shuddering KO defeat to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in October last year.

Deontay Wilder has yet to reveal if he will return to boxing Credit: AFP

It brought to a close the heavyweights' bitter rivalry - with Fury winning two and drawing the other of their three blood and thunder bouts.

The Bronze Bomber is believed to be assessing whether he is done with the sport after admitting he had "achieved all his goals".

But there has been no indication that he has decided on his next move just yet.

However Wilder's first Twitter post of 2022 suggested a return to the squared circle has NOT been ruled out.

The 36-year-old posted: "We’re stronger TOGETHER than within the eyes of the devil.

"What’s understood don’t have to be explained. BombZquad #TilThisDay."

While Wilder is not yet ready to lace up the gloves, one man who did recently was his lead coach Malik Scott.

But it proved a disappointing return to the squared circle for the Philadelphia fighter.

He failed to return to winning ways against MMA star Sergei Kharitonov as he was beaten by unanimous decision following their six-round bout in Belarus.

Both men hit the deck during the fight, but it was Kharitonov who had his hand raised after it went to the judges.

Scott, 41, had not laced up since his loss to Luis Ortiz back in November 2016.

But Wilder praised his coach and hinted at a robbery loss.

He wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations on the victory bro @malikkingscott we all know what's up so blessing King.

"Now get your crazy ass back on this side of the grass lol I love you bro."