Silk Sonic, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood & More Added as Performers to 2022 Grammy Awards

By Paul Grein
 5 hours ago

Silk Sonic , John Legend , Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday (April 3). Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are slated to open the show.

In addition, Maverick City Music , Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas, which is hosting the Grammys for the first time, and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy telecast, per a statement that accompanied this third and presumably last slate of Grammy performers announced on Wednesday (March 30).

Previously announced Grammys performers are Jon Batiste , Brothers Osborne , BTS , Brandi Carlile , Billie Eilish , H.E.R. , Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow , Nas , Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton . The ceremony will also include a previously announced In Memoriam salute to legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim performed by Cynthia Erivo , Leslie Odom Jr. , Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler .

Foo Fighters , who were previously announced as performers on the show, were not listed in the latest release. The band is mourning the loss of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly at age 50 on Friday. March 25. On Tuesday, March 29, the band canceled all tour dates. The band has been closely associated with the Grammys over the years. The band has won best rock album four times — twice as often as anyone else — and is nominated again this year. Will the band show up at the Grammys as a way of honoring their drummer or is it too simply soon and too painful?

Most of the major 2022 Grammy nominees are set to perform on the show, but a handful of artists who rated high in the nominations aren’t performing (or at least haven’t been announced yet). They include Doja Cat and Justin Bieber , who each received eight nominations, as well as Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, who are nominated for both album and record of the year; Abba , which is up for record of the year; Taylor Swift and Kanye West , who are both vying for album of the year; and Ed Sheeran , who is up for song of the year.

The Academy has invited Bennett and Gaga, who received five Grammy nominations for their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, to the show. A performance may hinge on how Bennett, who is 95 and living with Alzheimer’s disease, is feeling that day. Gaga may perform individually if Bennett is not up to joining her, but such a move, even if planned, has not been announced.

All of today’s newly added performers except Legend and Becerra are 2022 Grammy nominees. Silk Sonic are nominated for four awards, including record and song of the year, for “Leave the Door Open,” which they premiered on last year’s Grammy telecast. Underwood is up for two awards — best roots gospel album for My Savior and best country duo/group performance for “If I Didn’t Love You,” a collab with Jason Aldean. J Balvin is nominated in the new best música urbana album category for Jose .

Maverick City Music is nominated for four awards, including best gospel album for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and best contemporary Christian music album for Old Church Basement, a collaborative album with Elevation Worship. Maverick City Music, a nine-member collective which originated in Atlanta, is the first act to be nominated in both of those album categories in the same year since the awards categories were streamlined to their present form in 2011.

Nuviola is nominated for best tropical Latin album for Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso . Strings is nominated for two awards — best bluegrass album for Renewal and best American roots performance for “Love and Regret.”

It was announced on Monday March 28 that Legend will receive the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. The in-person event is set to take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, the night before the Grammys.

Trevor Noah is set to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
