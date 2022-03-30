Abramovich poisoning truth REVEALED, Werner pushing for move, Tammy Abraham’s agent fees – takeover updates

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH'S poison fiasco has been unravelled according to reports.

The Chelsea owner was suggested to be poisoned with the same nerve agent used in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner's exit plans are brewing up with reports suggesting that the Blues will not stand in his way come the transfer window.

A price has been reportedly set of up to £33.8 million to acquire the Germans services.

Tammy Abraham's astronomical agent fees have been revealed ahead of what could be a blockbuster summer window for the Englishman.

And American businessman Todd Boehly has already been discussing his renovation plans for Stamford Bridge should he get the key to the West London outfit.

Chelsea, Liverpool, & Arsenal linked with Raphinha

Arsenal have reportedly made a move to bring Leeds winger Raphinha to the Emirates this summer, writes JAKE LAMBOURNE.

Though it is understood that the Gunners face competition from Barcelona in the race to prise the Brazilian away from Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Whites, who are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Raphinha has chipped in with nine goals and three assists in 27 Premier League matches this term.

His stunning form has caught the eye of the Blaugrana, who are claimed to have already agreed personal terms with the forward ahead of a summer switch.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with a move to secure the services of the ex-Rennes ace.

Potential suitors for the player have been put on red alert due to a release clause he boasts in his contract should Leeds, who are currently 16th in the table, be relegated.

It has been said that if the Yorkshire outfit go down, Raphinha will be available for just £25million.

Barca confident Gavi & Araujo will stay

Liverpool-linked Gavi and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo - who both also interest Chelsea - are tipped to resolve their contract issues and remain at Barcelona this summer.

Last week it was announced that the duo had rejected three "insufficient" contract offers that had been put on the table.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that the club had started negotiations with incredibly low offers and gradually built up the money each time the proposals were rejected.

No deals have been struck yet, but according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta the negotiations are going well.

Spain whizkid Gavi, 17, and Uruguay centre-back Araujo, 23, have emerged as major targets for European rivals.

But when speaking to El Periodico as per Fabrizio Romano, Laporta said: "Gavi and Araujo contracts? There's a framework in which we have to stay at to negotiate salaries. Talks are going well.

"We want them to stay, and they want to stay."

The news will come as a huge blow to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both clubs were hoping to sign the pair after their breakthrough season at Barcelona.

The Red Devils are keen to sign Araujo in a bid to strengthen their defence.

Barca-bound Andreas in Blues' training

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was spotted for the first time since Barcelona’s shock transfer announcement as the Blues returned to training, writes DYLAN TERRY.

The Danish centre-back was all but confirmed by Barca president Joan Laporta this week as one of two signings the Catalan giants have completed for the summer.

Laporta told RAC1: “We’ve completed two signings for next season.

“One is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I’m not allowed to mention their names.”

Rival bidders blast Ricketts 'preferential treatment'

Chelsea bidders are reportedly in uproar over what they view is 'preferential treatment' for the Ricketts' family's offer, writes JOHN HUTCHINSON.

The Americans are through to the second round in the race to buy the West Londoners after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell up.

They are up against LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca.

But according to The Times, insiders involved with the bidders are fuming that the scales appear to be tipped in favour of the Ricketts' family.

It is reported that a meeting was arranged by Chelsea executive committee of Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Eugene Tenenbaum for Tom Ricketts to meet with former player Paul Canoville.

The ex-Blue had previously called for the Ricketts bid to be REJECTED after racist comments came to light from Tom's father Joe. That meeting took place BEFORE the family were told they had made the final four shortlist and is said to have been "very positive".

An insider told The Times: “Why has Bruce helped Ricketts to organise this meeting. It’s a joke. He’s actually helping them to cleanse their reputation when we have all been told we can’t speak to the Chelsea executive until we have the opportunity to meet them next week.

"We see it as a breach of the rules of the process; a failure to follow the instructions.”

Hammers tipped to keep Utd & Chelsea target Rice

West Ham legend Julian Dicks believes "level-headed" Declan Rice will stay at the club this summer IF investment is made in the squad, writes JOSHUA MBU.

Mainstay England international Rice is attracting interest from a number of the Premier League's elite.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly all keeping an eye on the midfielder's progress.

The 23-year-old's defensive capabilities as well as his ball-playing qualities has made him one of the most highly sought-after players in the league.

But if one of the Big Six are to get their hands on Rice this summer, they'll have to pay West Ham's deterrent demand of £150million.

There is also a chance Rice stays at West Ham beyond this summer if David Moyes is backed in the transfer market. And Hammers icon Dicks says the club need to match Rice's ambition.

Speaking to SunSport on how West Ham can keep Rice ahead of a Masters Football event in association with Bookmakers.com, Dicks said: "If they have ambition, then they need to keep their best players.

"Obviously Declan's the best player there, he's captain, but they have to invest in the team

"It's no good expecting Declan to stay at West Ham if they're not going to invest. They need to spend, probably around £100m-plus to keep him there because football now is not about making money - they earn enough now."

Government stand firm on Chelsea home fan ban

The Government have refused to back down and allow more Chelsea fans into the final four Premier League home matches, writes ROB MAUL.

The club is up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich after his assets were frozen in the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Blues cannot sell new tickets to fans at Stamford Bridge this season as part of the severe restrictions put in place.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust met with DCMS officials on March 10 but said on Tuesday they had been left “disappointed” with the lack of a response.

The CST has called on the Government to make “further amends” to the club’s special licence “so as not to punish” fans.

Prem set for five subs

Premier League clubs are set to finally agree to introduce five substitutes at a meeting today.

The idea had been fiercely resisted by clubs outside the Big Six.

Three attempts to make the change, introduced for the resumption of the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 season, to part of the formal Prem rulebook, were defeated by a rebellion of the smaller clubs.

But after football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, confirmed a permanent adoption of five substitutes from June 1, another vote will be held by the 20 clubs today.

And Prem chiefs expect the proposal to be accepted in principle to be formally adopted for next season at the annual general meeting in June.

A key factor in the U-turn is the support for the idea from players, captains and managers who agreed that player fatigue was an issue that needed to be addressed.

Wer-k it out

Timo Werner is eager to leave Chelsea and move back to Germany, according to reports.

Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020 for a fee of around £53million.

According to German outlet Sport1, Werner and his agent Volker Struth are seeking a move away from West London.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell him for £33m - £20m less than they had originally paid RB Leipzig.

Prem giants and Bayern chase Nkunku

Bayern Munich could make a move for Red Bull Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku if their star man Serge Gnabry decides to leave the Bavarian giants.

The 24-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea, but now the pair face competition from Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

According to German publication SPORT1, Bayern are reportedly considering a move for the French midfielder if ex-Arsenal man Gnabry refuses to sign a new deal at the club.

It is also reported that it would take a huge salary increase for Nkunku to remain in Leipzig beyond his current deal.

The reported fee to bring the talented French winger to the Allianz Arena is £59million.

Tammy Abraham's agent fees revealed

Tammy Abraham's agent is in line for a huge payday after the striker left Chelsea for Roma.

The striker's agent will receive a whopping £676,545 in fees over the next four years for brokering Abraham's move to the Serie A side.

But the fee will be paid by Roma, not the Blues, Football Italia reported.

Abramovich poisoning saga untangled

Roman Abramovich was allegedly poisoned with the same nerve agent used in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings - or from a chemical weapon deployed in World War 1, reports claim.

A low dosage of the nerve agent Novichok used in Salisbury was most likely used to attack Abramovich.

And if not Novichok, it was a chemical weapon used in WW1 named Chloropicrin, experts have said, reported by the Daily Mirror.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev, who led research into the incident, revealed in a recent interview: "All the experts studied their photographs and carried out personal examinations. [They] all said this was not a coincidence, not food poisoning, not an allergy.

"They suggested [it was] Chloropicrin and other war agents … other suggestions even included a low dosage of Novichok, which could have led to these symptoms according to one really knowledgeable expert."

Minister: Don't let Chelsea operate 'as usual'

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston insists Chelsea cannot be allowed to see 'business as usual'.

Huddleston wants to guard against a gradual return to the Blues generating more revenue after sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea can't sell home tickets and merchandise but can keep operating.

And Huddleston said: "We've got to be careful of making sure there isn't any incremental new revenue generation."

"We have had constant dialogue with Chelsea fans because the whole strategy throughout is to be very, very clear that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned and that has clearly had implication.

"I was very honest and open with the Chelsea fans saying 'this will have an impact because he has been sanctioned and he is the owner of the club'.

"We have tried to make reasonable modifications to the licence to enable fans to engage with the club and continue as much as reasonably possible."

Boehly's plans for Stamford Bridge

Todd Boehly’s consortium have already discussed renovating Stamford Bridge if they become Chelsea's new owners, reports claim.

Boehly has linked up with property developer Jonathan Goldstein to brainstorm a new-look stadium for the club, according to the Evening Standard.

The pair have also approached Roman Abramovich's ex-project director David Hickey, along with architect Jane Marie Smith to bring their vision of Stamford Bridge to life, the report continued.

Rudiger's transfer plans

Man United's next manager choice could be critical in the club's drive to recruit Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger.

It's been reported that the wantaway Chelsea star wants to speak to the new United boss before deciding if he should make a move to West London, according to transfer expert Christian Falk.

Rudiger's a free agent in the summer and has been linked with several big European clubs including the Red Devils.

Raine Group's favoured buyers

The Raine Group have already reportedly picked Chelsea's new buyers.

Four bidders are in the running to buy the Blues after the Raine Group whittled down the wannabe owner list from over 300.

But according to The Athletic, the Raine Group want to sell Chelsea to the Ricketts family.

The report stated that the Ricketts family ticks every box as they're rich and backed by somebody in Ken Griffin who it's claimed is worth more than Roman Abramovich.

The American collective also have prior experience running a big sports team from a major city, which also works in their favour, the report went onto claim.

Chelsea bidder worth triple Abramovich's value

A potential new Chelsea owner is reportedly worth 3 times more than Roman Abramovich.

American billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the majority owner of Citadel, is part of the Ricketts family bid for the Blues.

And Griffin is reportedly worth a whopping £21.6billion - which is triple of what Abramovich's worth is valued at, according to a Forbes esmtiamtion.

Good morning, Chelsea fans

Eden Hazard has had successful leg surgery and is recovering at home ahead of Real Madrid's huge clash at his old club Chelsea.

But the Belgium playmaker is surely unlikely to be ready for next Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Real said the 31-year-old had a plate removed in his right calf on Tuesday.

But injuries have already reduced his LaLiga season to just eight appearances as his plight in Spain continues.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti seemingly rates even a fully-fit Hazard only as back-up to Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

And he sparked controversy, as well as anger from Real fans, when Chelsea KO'd the Spanish giants in the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Hazard joked with former team-mate Kurt Zouma after a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge put eventual tournament winners Chelsea through 3-1 on aggregate.

Apologising after a backlash, he said: “I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me and it was not my intention to offend Real fans.

“It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win."

But he is struggling to play a major part for the runaway LaLiga leaders this campaign.

Chelsea's next five fixtures see the return of Champion League football as the Blues face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Wedged between these two legs is a tricky trip to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton.

AC Milan star Franck Kessie is thought to be the other player.

Yet despite Christensen dropping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and his contract expiring in the summer, he was back in training with the squad on Tuesday following the international break.

He was not included in the Denmark squad for their games against Holland and Serbia due to a muscle problem.

However, he now appears to be back in contention ahead of their Premier League clash at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Happy Birthday N'Golo

France star N'Golo Kante displayed his classic humility after he was presented with a birthday cake by his international team-mates, writes JOHN HUTCHINSON.

The Chelsea midfielder is celebrating his 31st - and had a cake that appeared to be made of fresh fruit wheeled out.

His team-mates sang happy birthday for Kante, who appeared mesmerised by the special gift.

Two sparklers were plonked into the dessert.

Kante stood up to thanks the room for the tasty offering, before adding: "Hopefully we can celebrate with a good match and nice win tonight."

Les Blues were scheduled to play South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Kante being humble will come as no surprise to Blues fans.

Werner ready to walk

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly ready to QUIT the club - but it will take a £33million bid to snare him.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the team this season following the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku, writes JOHN HUTCHINSON.

Neither have really impressed so far for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

And according to German website Sport 1, Werner is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

The former RB Leipzig star has had discussions with his adviser Volker Struth on plans "to leave London".

Werner has recently admitted that Germany's tactics suit him better than Tuchel's at Chelsea.

The goal-shy forward netted a rare effort against Israel at the weekend as Hansi Flick's side ran out 2-0 winners.

Werner has surprisingly scored six goals in his last six caps - compared to none in his last eight Premier League outings for Chelsea.

Asked about this quirk, the former RB Leipzig ace said: "There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better.

"Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals.

"I feel very comfortable here."

Werner has scored seven times in 28 appearances for Chelsea this season, with only one goal coming in the Prem.