Republican senators release documents claiming Hunter Biden received $100,000 from firm tied to Chinese government - proving that he 'used his father's position and name to enrich himself and his family'

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
 5 hours ago

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have the receipts, they claim, that connect Hunter Biden with a firm tied to the Chinese government, as they resurrected their investigation this week into the foreign financial entanglements of the Biden family.

Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said Monday on the Senate floor that the documents add to the proof that Hunter Biden 'used his father's position and name to enrich himself and his family.'

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, shared two images that showed an August 2017 $100,000 wire transfer from the state-controlled Chinese energy company CEFC through Wells Fargo Clearing Services that stated 'further credit to Owasco,' a Hunter Biden firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xre8w_0eu9yaVt00
Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley (pictured) and Ron Johnson have the receipts, they claim, that connect Hunter Biden with a firm tied to the Chinese government. This week they resurrected their investigation into the foreign financial entanglements of the Biden family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbgmY_0eu9yaVt00
Sen. Ron Johnson, standing next to a Hunter Biden financial document, said Monday on the Senate floor that the  newdocuments add to the proof that Hunter Biden 'used his father's position and name to enrich himself and his family' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uDrw_0eu9yaVt00
Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted out financial documents Monday that showed an August 2017 $100,000 wire transfer from the state-controlled Chinese energy company CEFC through Wells Fargo Clearing Services that stated 'further credit to Owasco,' a Hunter Biden firm

'Just gave a speech on the senate floor showing the financial link btwn communist Chinese Govt & Hunter Biden & James Biden / Sen Johnson & I will be sharing more soon STAY TUNED,' Grassley said in a Monday night tweet, sharing the documents.

Both senators discussed the investigation on the Senate floor Monday.

'Sen. Johnson and I will produce new records to show additional connections between the Biden familiy and the communist Chinese regime,' Grassley announced. 'Our report exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter and James Biden and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzZjb_0eu9yaVt00
Grassley and Johnson released two reports into Hunter Biden's (pictured) foreign business dealings in 2020, but those were largely characterized as partisan attacks during a presidential election year 

Grassley and Johnson previously produced two reports, one in September 2020, before the election, and one in November 2020, after President Joe Biden had been elected, that revealed 'millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Russian government.'

At the time, the reports were largely characterized as a partisan takedown during an election year.

The reports were made public around the same time The New York Post reported the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop, which the Biden campaign labeled Russian propaganda.

The laptop included emails connected to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

Earlier this month, The New York Times said the contents of the laptop - which was left at a Delaware computer store - had been 'authenticated.'

DailyMail.com had authenticated the contents of the laptop a whole year before.

Johnson mostly used his time on the floor to blast his Democratic colleagues and journalists for not taking the 2020 reports seriously, calling it a 'classic media cover-up.'

'When it comes to our investigation into the vast web of foreign financial entanglements of the Biden family, those attacks have had one goal in mind: to cover up the extent President Biden might be, and almost certainly is, compromised,' Johnson claimed.

Johnson said he and Grassley remain undeterred.

'Over the next few days, Sen. Grassley and I will come to the floor to present additional evidence that has not yet been made public,' Johnson said. 'These records show extensive connections between the Biden family and elements of the Communist Chinese regime - we're talking high-dollar transactions.'

Johnson said some of the material was already highlighted in the two 2020 reports. 'But our speeches will introduce new financial documents into the record for all to see,' he said.

'Now, we expect Democrats and the media to continue to use their power to smear us and cover up for the Bidens, but the truth has a power of its own and we intend to continue to reveal the truth,' Johnson added.

The two Republican senators aren't the only ones looking into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, as prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware are doing so as well, as the first son's tax accounting is under legal scrutiny.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that case is picking up steam, with a number of Hunter Biden's business associates and witnesses testifying before a grand jury including on his Burisma business deal in Ukraine.

The Journal reported that one witness was asked extensively about Hunter Biden's cocaine and drinking habits, and on his mental state.

The Burisma deal is the most famous, as it was central to President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Hunter Biden was being paid about $50,000 a month from 2014 to 2019 to sit on the Ukrainian energy company's board - something Trump brought up repeatedly, noting the first son's lack of expertise.

Sensing now President Joe Biden could be a formidable 2020 foe, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2019 to announce an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden over Hunter's Ukraine-based business dealings.

Trump pressured Zelensky by holding up $400 million in Congressionally-approved military aid, impeachment backers said.

Trump was impeached in the House, but acquitted in the Senate, where there was a Republican majority.

Comments / 18

retired 17
4h ago

Read the entire article, and seriously question the statements that Trump withheld the money/support for Ukraine. I’m pretty sure all of that was proven to be false, and the support flowed. Unlike Obama/Biden who instead of send arms/weapons sent KRations and blankets. This is gaining momentum and it deserves to, as it will uncover a ton, as well as expose the media to hinder the election.

Reply(1)
7
The unknown
1h ago

I have the video of Biden bragging how he held up 1 billion dollars in aid to the Ukraine until they fired the prosecutor investigating his son.

Reply
3
Ron Lara
2h ago

and what did daddy trump do for his kids and how is Ivanka doing with daddy's help to make millions? why aren't they upset with Bidens son???

Reply
5
